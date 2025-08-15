MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Board of Director of Tivoli A/S has adopted the Interim Report for the period 1 January – 30 June 2025.Tivoli opened the summer season on the 4 April, which is later than last year, where the season opened on the 22 March. This affects the result for the period, as outlined:



A revenue of DKK of 445.0 million compared to DKK 455.3 million last year (-2%).

An EBITDA of DKK -17.8 million compared to DKK -6.3 million last year.

A profit before tax of DKK -76.1 million compared to DKK -63.5 million last year. An attendance figure of 1,325,000 visitors compared to 1,391,000 last year (-5%).

”Tivoli experienced a great summer season marked by numerous highlights and well-attended events. The summer season commenced on April 4, two weeks later than in 2024 due to a later Easter. The summer was characterized by forecasts of unstable weather and significant rainfall, which impacted both planned and spontaneous visits, since a substantial part of Tivoli's operations are outdoors. Despite this, overall attendance figures were in line with expectations. A total of 1.3 million guests visited Tivoli during the first half of 2025, with approximately one-third of visits originating from international markets. Tivoli remains the largest tourist attraction in the Nordic region and has, in recent years, seen growing interest from European markets and especially the United States. This trend continued into the first half of 2025. Progress on Tivoli's largest recent investment in the redevelopment of a new amusement area in the former Asia area, remains on track and is scheduled to open in summer 2026. The area will offer new attractions and culinary experiences catering to all age groups and preferences. Additional ride innovations are also in development, aimed at further enhancing Tivoli's overall attraction portfolio in the coming years. Looking ahead, Tivoli anticipates a well-attended late summer season, lots of great guest experiences and are particularly excited about the upcoming Garden & Flower Festival, opening at the end of August” says CEO, Susanne Mørch Koch.



Outlook for 2025 (unchanged)

Tivoli has experienced a first half of 2025 that went according to plan, with both visitor numbers and financial results meeting expectations for the period. The summer has brought many visits from home and abroad, but the unstable weather conditions has also affected the business. Despite this, Tivoli succeeded in delivering results as planned. Based on this, Tivoli maintains its most recently announced expectations, which means revenue in the range of DKK 1,300 million and profit before tax in the range of DKK 130 million.

