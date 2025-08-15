Saudi Arabia Pet Food Market Trends, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2030 - Rising Pet Ownership, Natural Ingredients And Pet Humanization Driving Expansion

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Pet Food Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Saudi Arabia Pet Food Market was valued at USD 74.56 Million in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 82.56 Million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 1.71%. The Saudi Arabia Pet Food market is experiencing steady growth, driven by several key factors. Increasing pet ownership, particularly among younger demographics and expatriates, has led to a higher demand for specialized pet food products.



Consumers are becoming more conscious of their pets' nutritional needs, seeking products that offer health benefits and cater to specific dietary requirements. The rise of pet humanization, where pets are treated as family members, is influencing spending behaviors, with owners willing to invest in premium and organic pet food options. Also, the growing trend of e-commerce provides greater accessibility to a variety of grooming products. These dynamics are contributing to the steady expansion of the pet food market in Saudi Arabia.

Key Market Drivers

Rising Pet Ownership Across the Region

The rising pet ownership across Saudi Arabia is a significant driver of the pet food market. As a part of this, according to a recent study, as of 2025, the number of pets, particularly dogs and cats, has increased substantially, with estimates suggesting the pet population has grown from 0.8 million to 2.4 million. This surge is attributed to evolving social norms, increased disposable incomes, and a growing expatriate population.

As pets are increasingly viewed as family members, there is a heightened focus on their well-being, leading to greater demand for specialized and premium pet food products. The government's support for the pet industry and the influence of social media have further accelerated this trend, making pet ownership more mainstream and driving the growth of the pet food market in the region.

Key Market Challenges

Distribution & Supply Chain Complexities

Distribution and supply chain complexities pose significant challenges to the Saudi Arabia pet food market. The country's vast geography, coupled with remote and less-developed regions, complicates the timely and efficient distribution of pet food products. This can lead to issues such as delays, product spoilage, and increased transportation costs. Also, the rapid growth of the pet food market has outpaced the development of infrastructure, further straining logistics networks.

Companies are increasingly investing in modern distribution solutions, such as Tetra Recart, to address these challenges. These solutions aim to provide more efficient, affordable, and sustainable ways to get products from point A to point B, ensuring that pet food reaches consumers across the country in optimal condition.

Key Market Trends

Rise of Natural and Functional Ingredients

The rise of natural and functional ingredients is a prominent trend driving the Saudi Arabia pet food market. As pet owners become more aware of the health and wellness needs of their animals, there is a growing demand for pet food products formulated with organic, non-GMO, and additive-free ingredients. Consumers are actively seeking options that mimic human-grade diets, focusing on high-protein, grain-free, and nutrient-rich formulations.

Functional ingredients such as omega fatty acids, probiotics, and antioxidants are gaining traction due to their health benefits, including improved digestion, coat health, and immune support. This trend reflects the broader movement of pet humanization, where pets are treated as family members and receive similar dietary consideration.

Manufacturers are responding by launching innovative products that address specific health concerns, such as weight management or age-related needs. The focus on clean labels and transparency in sourcing also resonates with the growing eco-conscious and health-driven consumer base in the Saudi market.

