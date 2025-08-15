Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG Increases New Business Volume And Profit In The First Half Of 2025 Despite A Challenging Environment


2025-08-15 04:04:55
(MENAFN- EQS Group)

EQS-News: IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG increases new business volume and profit in the first half of 2025 despite a challenging environment
15.08.2025 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG increases new business volume and profit in the first half of 2025 despite a challenging environment

  • New business volume significantly increased to €1.3 billion (prior year: €1.0 billion)
  • Profit before taxes of €36 million, above prior year (€32 million)
  • Return on equity after tax at 10.3% (prior year: 7.6%)
  • Administrative expenses of €77 million, driven by one-off effects from the IT service provider change and higher personnel costs (prior year: €66 million)
  • Low risk provisions with net releases of €4 million (prior year: net risk provisions of €13 million) and a reduced non-performing asset ratio of 2.0% (31 December 2024: 2.3%)
  • Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (transitional CET 1) stable at 19.3% (31 December 2024: 19.2%)
  • Leverage ratio unchanged at 7.6%
  • IKB-CEO Dr Michael Wiedmann:”With new business volume of €1.3 billion in the first half of 2025, we are on track to achieve our goals. More than 90% of new lending business is rated investment grade.”

[Düsseldorf, August 15, 2025] IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG has successfully completed the first half of the 2025 financial year and significantly increased both its profit before taxes and its new business volume in a challenging environment. Profit before taxes for H1 2025 amounted to €36 million an increase to the prior-year figure of €32 million. New business volume rose by 30% from €1.0 billion in the same period last year to €1.3 billion, meeting the target range.

Increased fee income driven by increased volumes

Net interest income for the period was €91 million (prior year: €107 million). The decline is primarily attributable to interest rate and volume-driven reductions in net interest income, especially in Q4 2024. Fee income grew to €11 million (prior year: €7 million), driven by higher fee income from capital market transactions.

Administrative expenses stood at €77 million (prior year: €66 million). Personnel expenses totaled €40 million (prior year: €37 million), while other administrative expenses amounted to €37 million (prior year: €29 million). The increase in operating expenses is largely due to one-off effects (€8 million) related to the change of the IT service provider, as well as higher personnel costs following salary increases and an increase in average headcount compared to the prior-year period.

Risk provisioning resulted in a net release of €4 million in H1 2025 (prior year: net risk provision of €13 million). Across the portfolio, no adverse credit migrations were observed as a result of the selective lending policy pursued over the past two years. This consistent risk policy is underpinned by active portfolio and risk management. The share of non-performing assets remained low, with an NPA ratio of 2.0% (31 December 2024: 2.3%).

Other result for the period amounted to €8 million profit (prior year: net expense of €4 million). As announced in the 2024 Annual Report's outlook section, certain long-dated bonds were sold and interest derivatives terminated as part of the ongoing strategic risk reduction, in order to further reduce duration and spread-related market risks. The resulting expenses and mark-to-market losses on bonds were offset by a partial reversal of the general banking risk reserve. A gain was realised from the termination of the Funding Trust I structure. The cost-income ratio stood at 76% (prior year: 58%), the increase reflecting the above-mentioned decline in net interest and fee income alongside higher administrtive expenses mainly driven by one-off effects. Return on equity was 10.3% (prior year: 7.6%).

Resilient loan book with high-quality customer base

The loan book decreased slightly from €8.5 billion at the start of the financial year to €8.4 billion. €4.5 billion, or 54%, of the loan book is refinanced by public programme loans from the KfW Banking Group and other development banks, a significant portion of which are sustainable financings. The remainder of the loan book is refinanced by deposits. The Bank's long-standing clients are well positioned in the market, operate internationally across various industries, and are well capitalized and with a strong liquidity position.

Comfortable capital and adequate liquidity position

Even after the partial reversal of the general banking risk reserve, the transitional CET 1 ratio remained stable at 19.3% as of 30 June 2025 (31 December 2024: 19.2%). Business and retail customer deposits amounted to €3.4 billion as of 30 June 2025, compared with €3.7 billion at 31 December 2024. The available liquidity reserve was €1.0 billion (31 December 2024: €1.1 billion). Roughly 90% percent of deposits are protected by deposit guarantee schemes.

The Net Stable Funding Ratio, measuring medium- to long-term liquidity, stood at 114% as of 30 June 30 2025, well above the 100% regulatory minimum. The Bank's leverage ratio remained unchanged at 7.6%, significantly exceeding the statutory minimum requirement.

Outlook

Ongoing economic and geopolitical uncertainties – such as the Ukraine war and U.S. economic policy – continue to create a challenging operating environment. This leads to a persistently uncertain economic climate in Germany, dampening corporate investment activity during the year. Such developments could affect new business volumes through year-end and, in turn, reduce net interest and fee income.

The Bank remains well-positioned in this environment and reaffirms its net income forecasts of €60-70 million for the full financial year 2025.

Table: Income Statement for the First Half of 2025 of IKB (Group, in accordance with
German Commercial Code – HGB)

in € million 1 Jan 2025 – 30 June 2025 1 Jan 2024 – 30 June 2024
Net interest income 91 107
Net fee and commission income 11 7
Gross income 102 115
Administrative expenses -77 -66
Personnel expenses -40 -37
Other administrative
expenses 		-37 -29
Operating profit before risk provisions 24 49
Net risk provisioning 4 -13
Operating profit 28 35
Net other income 8 -4
Income before taxes 36 32
Tax expense/income 2 1
Consolidated net result 38 33

Total differences are rounding discrepancies.

Further details on developments in the first half of 2025 are available in the Half-Year
Report 2025 and in the investor presentation at .

Contact:
Armin Baltzer, Phone: +49 211 8221-6236, E-Mail: ...

IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG supports medium-sized companies with loans as well as capital markets and advisory services.





15.08.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at

Language: English
Company: IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG
Wilhelm-Bötzkes-Straße 1
40474 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211 8221-4511
Fax: +49 (0)211 8221-2511
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: DE0008063306
WKN: 806330
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2184168

End of News EQS News Service

MENAFN15082025004691010666ID1109932657

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

