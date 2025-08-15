Salmar Mandate Announcement For Additional Green Bonds
An application will be made for the bonds to be listed on Oslo Stock Exchange and settlement date is set to 22 August 2025.
Nordea acted as Sole Lead Manager for the transactions.
In conjunction with the new bond issuances, the company is contemplating to offer NOK 500 million in additional bonds in the 7-year tranche. The transaction is subject to inter alia market conditions.
Nordea, Danske Bank, DNB and SEB are acting as Joint Lead Managers for the transactions.
For further information, please contact:
Håkon Husby, Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +47 936 30 449
E-mail: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
India Luxury Goods Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth Statistics And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Meal Subscription Business Plan And Feasibility Study 2025: Costs, Operations & Market Outlook
- What Factors Are Driving The Brazil Renewable Energy Market In 2025?
- India Higher Education Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2025-2033
- Where Are The Major Product And Distribution Segments In Brazil Nutricosmetics Market?
- Global Tissue Paper Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 2,057.9 Billion, CAGR Of 5.0% By 2033.
- Nursing Training School Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment