Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Parts Market CAGR To Be At 15.5% From 2025 To 2029 $46.81 Billion Industry Revenue

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Parts Market?

The market size of automotive carbon fiber composites parts has seen significant expansion recently. Projected to leap from $22.96 billion in 2024 to $26.34 billion in 2025, it carries a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7%. The reason for this growth can be attributed to reduced vehicle weight, heightened demand for electric vehicles, sports and luxury vehicles, stricter emissions standards, and the popularity of racing and motorsports.

We can anticipate a swift expansion in the automotive carbon fiber composites parts industry size in the coming years, likely reaching a value of $46.82 billion by 2029 and growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.5%. The increase over the forecast period can be tied to factors such as the rise in the use of electric and hybrid vehicles, strict fuel efficiency regulations, enhanced employment in structural components, widespread production and cost-efficiency benefits, and the need for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The projected period also sees trends like an uptick in adoption among electric vehicles (EVs), breakthroughs in production technologies, the integration into structural parts, collaboration and strategic partnerships, initiatives targeting cost reduction, as well as recycling and sustainability.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Parts Market?

The rising popularity of electric vehicles is playing a noteworthy role in advancing the automotive carbon fiber composites parts market. Electric vehicles, characterized by an electric motor drawing power from a battery and accepting external charging, make use of parts constructed using carbon fiber composites for weight reduction. This subsequently leads to less energy consumption by the vehicle. For example, the U.S. Energy Information Administration, a governmental agency in the United States, reported in November 2023 that battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) made up 17.7% of new light-duty vehicle sales in the third quarter of 2023. BEVs comprised 16.0% of the total new vehicle sales during the same year, rising from 12.5% in 2022 and 9.0% in 2021. Consequently, the evolving preference for electric vehicles is ushering growth in the automotive carbon fiber composite parts market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Parts Market?

Major players in the Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Parts include:

. Plasan Carbon Composites Inc.

. Faurecia SE

. Toray Industries Inc.

. Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites

. SGL Carbon

. Composite Resources Inc.

. Hexcel Corporation

. Teijin Limited

. BUCCI COMPOSITES S.p.A.

. CBS Composites

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Parts Industry?

In the automotive carbon fiber composites parts market, product innovation is a significant trend on the rise. Major players in this market are concentrating on the creation of composite materials that provide beneficial features for cars. For instance, Solvay, a chemical company based in Belgium, in May 2022, introduced SolvaLite 714 Prepregs. These are a new breed of unidirectional carbon fiber and woven fabric goods that come pre-impregnated with epoxy resin SolvaLite 714. Specifically designed for the fabrication of car parts such as body panels, these innovative prepregs are suitable for high-speed compression-molding cycle durations in batch production and feature rapid cure cycles and extended lifetimes.

What Segments Are Covered In The Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Parts Market Report?

The automotive carbon fiber composites partsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Brake Discs, Brake Pads, Battery Housing, Mirror Housing, Chassis, Pillars, Other Types

2) By Resin: Thermoplastic, Thermoset

3) By Application: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket

Subsegments:

1) By Brake Discs: Solid Brake Discs, Ventilated Brake Discs

2) By Brake Pads: Semi-Metallic Brake Pads, Organic Brake Pads, Ceramic Brake Pads

3) By Battery Housing: EV Battery Enclosures, Hybrid Battery Housing

4) By Mirror Housing: Side Mirror Casings, Rearview Mirror Casings

5) By Chassis: Structural Chassis Components, Lightweight Chassis Frames

6) By Pillars: A-Pillars, B-Pillars, C-Pillars

7) By Other Types: Body Panels, Interior Components, Structural Reinforcements

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Parts Market?

In 2024, Europe led the market for automotive carbon fiber composites parts. It is expected to continue its growth in the future. The report includes market analysis for regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

