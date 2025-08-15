Automotive Antenna Global Market Report 2025 Business Growth, Development Factors, Current And Future Trends Till 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- How Much Is The Automotive Antenna Market Worth?

In recent times, there has been a stable rise in the size of the automotive antenna market . It's projected to expand from $6.59 billion in 2024 to $6.81 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3%. Factors fueling this growth over the historic period include escalating connectivity requirements, governmental interventions, a surge in car manufacturing, swift urbanization, and consumer demand for in-vehicle entertainment systems.

The market size of automotive antennas is projected to experience considerable expansion in the upcoming years. By 2029, it's expected to cultivate to $8.4 billion at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. The expected growth within the predicted period can be credited to factors such as 5G integration, the advent of electric vehicles (EVs), the establishment of v2x communication, the rising demand for advanced safety features and the ongoing need for connectivity. Some majosize of the automotive antenna marketr trends anticipated during the forecast period encompasses the incorporation of smart antenna technology, vehicle 5g connectivity, amplified focus on vehicle-to-everything (v2x) communication, the advent of flexible and printed antenna technologies, along with heightened security features.

What Are The Factors Driving The Automotive Antenna Market?

The increased sales of linked and autonomous automobiles are playing a substantial role in propelling the automotive antenna market's expansion. Linked vehicles refer to cars able to connect with nearby devices using wireless networks, while autonomous vehicles are cars capable of sensing their surroundings and operating independently. Automotive antennas play a crucial part in these vehicles, providing communication and connectivity, facilitating V2X (vehicle-to-everything), modems, GNSS (global navigation satellite system), SDARS (satellite digital audio radio service), Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. According to predictions by the non-profit organization, National Association of Insurance Commissioners, in December 2022, there will be 3.5 million autonomous vehicles on American roads by 2025 and increase to 4.5 million by 2030. Furthermore, the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers forecasts that by 2040, 75% of all vehicles cruising the global highways will be autonomous. Hence, the growing sales of linked and autonomous vehicles are anticipated to fuel the automotive antenna market's advancement.

Who Are The Major Players In The Automotive Antenna Market?

Major players in the Automotive Antenna include:

. Kathrein Solutions GMBH

. Harada Industry Co. Ltd.

. Yokogawa Electric Corporation

. FIAMM Energy Technology

. Northeast Industries Group Corp.

. Hirschmann Laborgeräte GmbH & Co. KG

. Taizhou Suzhong Antenna Group Co.

. Ace Technologies Corp.

. Shenzhen Tuko Technology Co. Ltd.

. INZI Controls Co. Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Automotive Antenna Sector?

Leading enterprises in the auto antenna sector are directing their efforts towards creating novel antennas like the Windshield Mount Antenna to boost their market standing. A Windshield Mount Antenna, often interchangeably referred to as a windshield-mounted antenna, is a subtype of car antenna fitted on a vehicle's windshield. Taking an example, in August 2023, the antenna manufacturer from the United States, Airgain, Inc., unveiled their latest product, the UltraMax Glass 5G high-performance windshield. This antenna, designed uniquely for top-notch LTE and 5G connectivity, presents enriched network coverage, elevated reliability, and faster data transmission rates. Its innovative configuration, which supports five distinct frequency bands comprising of 5G, LTE, and Wi-Fi, facilitates smooth connectivity. It thus offers high-performance connectivity and serves as an excellent option for public safety and fleet vehicles, along with a range of other assets.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Automotive Antenna Market Share?

The automotive antennamarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Fin Type , Rod Type, Screen And Film Type

2) By Vehicle Type: Commercial Vehicles, Passengers Cars

3) By Frequency Range: Low Range, Medium Range, High Range

4) By End User: Aftermarket, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Subsegments:

1) By Fin Type: Shark Fin Antennas, Stubby Fin Antennas, Decorative Fin Antennas

2) By Rod Type: Telescopic Rod Antennas, Fixed Rod Antennas

3) By Screen And Film Type: Transparent Film Antennas, Conductive Screen Antennas

What Are The Regional Trends In The Automotive Antenna Market?

In 2024, North America held the dominant position in the automotive antenna market. It is projected that the fastest growth in this market will be experienced in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period. The report encapsulates details about the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

