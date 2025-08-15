Charlotte Rescue Mission To Showcase Its Holistic Approach On Empowered With Meg Ryan

MENAFN - PR Newswire) A new segment of "Empowered with Meg Ryan" will feature the Charlotte Rescue Mission, which was filmed on August 13th, 2025. The program will invite Public Television audiences to consider a different perspective on the issues of addiction and homelessness. Rather than viewing them as isolated problems, the segment will introduce the mission's comprehensive strategy that treats them as intertwined realities. It will highlight how the organization provides cost-free residential recovery programs that support men and women not only in overcoming addiction but in rediscovering their potential. By addressing a person's spiritual, emotional, and physical needs, these programs create a foundation for lasting change, helping residents move beyond their past to a future of stability, purpose, and healthy relationships. This inspiring collaboration aims to inform the public about the need for this kind of work and how they can be part of the solution.

"It is rare to find an organization that takes the unique approach to addiction recovery like Charlotte Rescue Mission. We are blessed with this incredible opportunity to showcase the life transformation we witness daily through the lens of Empowered." – Trina Fullard, CCS LCAS, President and CEO of Charlotte Rescue Mission

The reality for many facing addiction and homelessness is a cycle of instability and despair, a feeling of being stuck with no way out. Data from Mecklenburg County shows this is a pressing issue, with thousands identifying as homeless, many of whom are also struggling with substance use. The Charlotte Rescue Mission's work is a direct response to this need, offering a unique and effective solution that champions a belief in the human capacity for change. Unlike short-term treatment models that often provide temporary relief, the mission's 120-day residential programs and multi-stage Recovery Living Programs, which can extend for up to two years, are designed to create sustainable transformation. The segment will illuminate how these programs provide a continuous, supportive environment where residents can actively work on rebuilding their lives.

Through essential components like job training, financial literacy courses, and robust community living support, the organization helps individuals acquire the practical and emotional tools needed to succeed long after they leave. The program will underscore that this profound transformation is possible with the right support and that everyone in the community-whether as a volunteer, a supporter, or simply by spreading awareness-has a crucial role to play in helping others find their way back to a life of hope, healing, and restored potential.

About Empowered with Meg Ryan : "Empowered with Meg Ryan" is a Public Television program that offers viewers valuable insights and educational content, inspiring them to take informed action in their lives and communities. The program highlights organizations that are making a positive impact and providing pathways to greater well-being. Learn more at:

About Charlotte Rescue Mission : The Charlotte Rescue Mission provides free, Christian-based residential recovery programs for men and women struggling with addiction and homelessness. By focusing on holistic life transformation, the organization helps individuals achieve long-term sobriety, find financial stability, and rebuild their lives from the inside out. All programs are made possible by the generosity of donors and community partners. Learn more at:

