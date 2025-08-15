India PM Modi Calls For More Economic Self-Reliance, Unveils Tax Relief In Aftermath Of Trump's Tariff Shock
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi used his Independence Day address to push for deeper self-reliance and unveil fresh tax reforms, just days after U.S. President Donald Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to 50% over its continued oil trade with Russia.
Speaking from New Delhi's Red Fort, Modi urged citizens to produce high-quality goods domestically and achieve self-sufficiency in energy, minerals, technology, and defense, warning against rising“economic selfishness” worldwide, according to a Bloomberg report.
The 103-minute speech took place against the backdrop of worsening trade tensions that New Delhi has branded as“unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable.”
The tariff hike, which analysts say could cost India nearly 1% of GDP, has also prompted a diplomatic reset with Beijing.
Modi will visit China for the Aug. 31–Sept. 1 Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, his first in seven years, where discussions on resuming key trade in rare earth magnets, fertilizers, and pharmaceuticals are expected.
The Prime Minister said the government will roll out“next-generation” Goods and Services Tax reforms by October to lower the burden on businesses, particularly small and medium enterprises.
He also pledged a“new normal” in security policy, rejecting nuclear blackmail and vowing an indigenously built precision defense system.
A new task force will be established to implement time-bound policy changes, with Modi describing the moment as an opportunity to“visualize big dreams” and“make history.”
On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for the SPDR S & P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) was 'neutral' with 'normal' message volume.
The Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) also saw 'neutral' sentiment but with 'high' message volume, while the Nippon India ETF Nifty BeES (NiftyBees) recorded 'neutral' sentiment with 'extremely low' message volume.
Sentiment for the iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) was 'bearish' with 'normal' message volume.
So far this year, SPY is up 10.7% and QQQ has gained 13.7%, both outperforming NiftyBees at 4.8% and INDA, which is down 0.4%.
