79Th Independence Day PM Modi Lauds Op Sindoor Triumph: 'Dushmano Ko Unki Kalpana Se Pare Saza...'

Addressing the nation from the Red Fort on Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the success of Operation Sindoor. He vowed unimaginable punishment for enemies, pledged stronger armed forces, and reaffirmed the government's uncompromising stand on safeguarding India's sovereignty.

