MENAFN - Live Mint) Jackie Bezos, the mother of Jeff Bezos and an early Amazon investor, died in Miami on August 14 at the age of 78. Jeff said she had Lewy body dementia.

What is Lewy body dementia?

Lewy body dementia (LBD) is a brain disorder caused by abnormal protein deposits called Lewy bodies. It damages areas controlling thinking, memory and movement.

Symptoms include gradual memory loss, poor attention and trouble with reasoning. People may see things that are not real. LBD also affects body functions such as blood pressure, digestion and bladder control.

It is the second most common dementia after Alzheimer's . There is no cure. But, early care can control symptoms and improve life quality.

Who is Jackie Bezos' husband?

Jackie Bezos was married to Miguel“Mike” Bezos after separating from her first husband, Ted Jorgensen, Jeff Bezos' biological father. Jeff was born in 1964 to Jacklyn Gise and Ted, but they divorced when he was 17 months old.

Ted gave up custody, and Jacklyn later married Miguel, who adopted Jeff and gave him the Bezos surname. Ted did not know Jeff had become a billionaire until 2012. He died in 2015.

Miguel and Jackie were married for nearly 60 years until her death. They had two other children, Christina and Mark Bezos, along with raising Jeff as their own.

Miguel Bezos, born in Santiago de Cuba, fled to the United States in 1962 at age 16 after Fidel Castro 's regime had seized his family's timber business. The immigrant first stayed in a Miami refugee camp before moving to Delaware for school.

Later, he became a petroleum engineer with a long career at Exxon. Miguel, with his wife Jackie, invested nearly $250,000 in Amazon in 1995, despite Jeff Bezos warning they could lose it.

Their belief in Jeff's vision gave them a large stake as Amazon grew into a giant. The couple co-founded the Bezos Family Foundation and became Cuban-American billionaires and philanthropists.