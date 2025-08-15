Fastag Annual Pass Rolls Out Today: How To Apply For Yearly Toll Payment Permit? Validity, Price, More Details Here
The FASTag official account in a post on X stated,“The much awaited launch is finally here! FASTag Annual Pass is live now!”Also Read | FASTag Annual Pass: 200 toll crossings at a fraction of total cos
Reforming the toll payments process for non-commercial private vehicles, FASTag Annual Pass offers toll-free travel on select National Highways and Expressways.Also Read | FASTag Annual Pass: Here's a step-by-step guide to purchase it before Aug 15 FASTag Annual Pass validity
Valid for one year or up to 200 toll plaza crossings, whichever comes first, this pass will not only make long distance travel convenient but will also speed up the toll collection process.
This implies that from the date of activation, the Annual Pass is valid for one year or up to 200 transactions (trips) - whichever is earlier. Once the FASTag Annual Pass expires, motorists will have to re-activate it to continue drawing the benefits of the Annual pass. Users must note that FASTag wallet balance cannot be used to activate or re-activate it.Also Read | No FASTag, no bank, no fluff: How Paytm cut its way to a profit FASTag Annual Pass price
The government rolled out the annual toll collection pass for ₹3000. Starting from the day the vehicle owner activates it, it allows“Seamless travel across highways without the hassle of frequent top-ups.”How to apply for FASTag Annual Pass price
To access FASTag Annual Pass, follow the steps mentioned below:
Step 1: Download Rajmargyatra app from Google Play Store or Apple App store
- Android: iOS:
Step 2: On the homepage, click on Annual Pass
Step 3: Select 'Pre book'
Step 4: Click on 'Get started.'
Step 5: Enter registered vehicle number
Step 6: Before clicking on 'Validate', check vehicle's eligibility
Step 7: Proceed to OTP verification.
Step 8: Complete the process by making online payment.What is FASTag?
According to National Payments corporation of India, FASTag is a device that employs Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology for making toll payments directly while the vehicle is in motion.
