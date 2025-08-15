To Lam Consolidating Hard, Fast And Forceful Rule In Vietnam

MENAFN - Asia Times) August 3, 2025, marks one year since To Lam became General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam's Central Committee, widely considered the most powerful position in the country.

His rise followed an unprecedented upheaval entailing the removal of two of the“four pillars” of leadership, namely President Vo Van Thuong and Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue and the death of his long-serving predecessor, General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.

Lam's ascent from the public security sector to the pinnacle of both Party and State is a first in Vietnam's political history, opening a period of unpredictably. His era has been defined so far by a flurry of reforms described as forceful, unexpected and unprecedented.

One year on, the verdict from experts and observers is sharply divided. Veteran analyst Carlyle Thayer has lauded him as a bold and admirable leader, even surpassing his predecessor.

In contrast, Professor Vu Tuong from the University of Oregon, Eugene, has voiced doubts, suggesting the reforms are more form than substance. Other researchers have warned of a dangerous concentration of power in the hands of one leader.

So after a year of dramatic change, what has Lam achieved, what remains unresolved and what do his actions signal for the future of Vietnam?

Rearranging the realm

The so-called“streamlining revolution” has become the defining political slogan of Lam's first year, symbolizing a leadership style seen as decisive and willing to challenge entrenched interests.

While the spirit of reform is not new-a 2017 resolution under his predecessor Trong had a similar goal but soon stagnated-Lam has translated the slogan into concrete action.

Beyond streamlining and consolidating government agencies , his reforms have reached the highest administrative level: merging provinces and municipalities.

This is not a scattering of proposals but a full-scale restructuring of the national map, with the number of provinces and centrally-run cities set to drop from 63 to just 34 . It is an unprecedented move with far-reaching effects on the balance of power, budget allocation and local governance.

Unlike past reforms, often criticized as“old wine in new bottles,” Lam has chosen a more direct and sweeping approach, risking pushback from vested interests for the sake of long-term benefits like optimizing resources and downsizing the bureaucracy.

The speed and audacity of the move have surprised many observers. As Professor Vu Tuong told BBC News Vietnamese,“In terms of spirit and method, it's quite bold and fast. It's surprising to observers that To Lam could do this.”

Lam himself has framed the decision as“a historic step of strategic significance,” and“a precious opportunity for us to renew our leadership mindset, innovate state management methods... and enhance public service effectiveness.”