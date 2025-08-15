Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan's Gold Imports Reach Over $3.1 Billion In First Half Of 2025

2025-08-15 03:08:57
Analysts note that the surge in gold imports may be linked to increased demand for precious metals as a financial hedge during global economic uncertainty, as well as potential domestic market expansion in the jewelry and investment sectors.

