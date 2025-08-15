Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Republic Of Korea On Nat'l Day


2025-08-15 03:04:52
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 15 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent on Friday a congratulatory cable to President of the Republic of Korea Lee Jae Myung on the occasion of his country's National Day.
In the cable, His Highness the Crown Prince wished the Korean president good health and Republic of Korea and its friendly people further progress and prosperity. (pickup previous)
