Crown Prince Congratulates India On Nat'l Day


2025-08-15 03:04:52
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 15 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations to President of India Droupadi Murmu on Friday, on her country's national day.
His Highness wished Droupadi a long healthy life and more prosperity and development for her country and its people. (pickup previous)
