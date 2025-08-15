Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Amir Congratulates Congo On Independence Day


2025-08-15 03:04:52
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 15 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Friday a congratulatory cable to President of the Republic of Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.
In the cable, His Highness the Amir wished him good health and Congo and its friendly people further progress and prosperity. (end)
