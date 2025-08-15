Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Simon Yueng Of BIEL Crystal, Was Listed In Fortune Top 40 Under 40 Business Elites In China 2025

2025-08-15 02:45:58
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Since joining BIEL Crystal in 2019, this new generation leader in cross-border manufacturing from the financial field has set off a "digital revolution", investing hundreds of millions of yuan to build SAP, ERP full-process management system and 5G industrial Internet platform, realizing efficient collaboration of nine advanced intelligent manufacturing bases around the world, and the product yield rates has jumped to the industry benchmark level.

Simon Yeung is well aware that "innovation is the lifeline of an enterprise." He has established joint laboratories with multiple universities and has pushed BIEL Crystal to build a full-chain innovation system of "basic research-technology transformation-industrial application", promoting the industrialization of cutting-edge technologies such as 3D hot bending of microcrystalline glass.

The technology brand "Witch Cloak" ultra-hard coating led by Simon Yeung, has reshaped the new benchmark for high-end mobile phones with 10 invention patents, seizing the high-end voice in the global industrial chain.

