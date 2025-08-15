Simon Yueng Of BIEL Crystal, Was Listed In Fortune Top 40 Under 40 Business Elites In China 2025
Simon Yeung is well aware that "innovation is the lifeline of an enterprise." He has established joint laboratories with multiple universities and has pushed BIEL Crystal to build a full-chain innovation system of "basic research-technology transformation-industrial application", promoting the industrialization of cutting-edge technologies such as 3D hot bending of microcrystalline glass.
The technology brand "Witch Cloak" ultra-hard coating led by Simon Yeung, has reshaped the new benchmark for high-end mobile phones with 10 invention patents, seizing the high-end voice in the global industrial chain.
