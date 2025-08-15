Automotive Headliner Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth And Competitive Analysis And Forecast 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Automotive Headliner Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What Is The Forecast For The Automotive Headliner Market From 2024 To 2029?

The market for automotive headliners has seen stable growth in the past few years. This growth is projected to continue, with the market size rising from $12.87 billion USD in 2024 to $13.35 billion USD in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7%. The observed growth during the historic period can be explained by regulatory norms, changes in consumer tastes, pressure on costs, trends in global automotive production, and variations in the supply chain dynamics.

In the coming years, the market size of the automotive headliner is predicted to undergo substantial growth, reaching a value of $16.58 billion USD by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. This projected growth during the forecast period is associated with the demand for lightweight materials, trends towards electrification, the incorporation of intelligent features, a focus on sustainability, adjustments for autonomous driving, and the overall global economic outlook. Major trends during this forecast period consist of advanced manufacturing technologies, customization and personalization, the adoption of smart technologies, adherence to regulatory and safety standards, and material innovation.

Download a free sample of the automotive headliner market report:



What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Automotive Headliner Market?

The automotive headliner market is anticipated to flourish due to the increasing sales of luxury vehicles. These extravagant vehicles, produced by high-end car manufacturers, boast top-tier performance, plush interiors, and exclusive safety and technology benefits, which are often absent in more affordably priced cars. Headliners play a pivotal role in luxury vehicles, offering both soundproofing and visual appeal to the interior, thereby contributing to the market growth as luxury car sales escalate. As per data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), a government agency, in the second quarter of 2023, 18% of all new vehicle sales were made up of luxury vehicles. Consequently, the burgeoning sales of luxury vehicles are fuelling the growth of the automotive headliner (OE) market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Automotive Headliner Market?

Major players in the Automotive Headliner include:

. Adient Plc

. Freudenberg Performance Materials Holding SE & Co. KG

. Grupo Antolin S.A.

. Howa-Tramico SA

. IAC Group

. Industrialesud S. p. A

. Lear Corporation

. Motus Integrated Technologies LLC

. SMS Auto Fabrics Inc.

. Sage Automotive Interiors Inc.

What Are The Top Trends In The Automotive Headliner Industry?

Leading firms in the automotive headliner market are forming strategic alliances to incorporate new capabilities in digital projection systems in order to improve the user interface. These alliances are a method by which companies utilize each other's proficiencies and resources for mutual advantages and accomplishments. For example, in March 2022, Grupo Antolin, an automobile firm based in Spain, entered into a partnership with ams OSRAM Automotive Lighting Systems, a German firm known for its groundbreaking lighting and sensor technology in the automobile sector. The objective of this alliance is to create novel digital projection features for different surfaces, thereby increasing passenger ease and experience during travel. Their digital projection technology will enable the presentation of customised content, harmonized with atmospheric lighting, to construct a distinct ambiance inside the vehicle.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Automotive Headliner Market Segments

The automotive headlinermarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Thermoplastic, Thermoset

2) By Material Type: Fabric, Foam Based, Suede Foam Based, Perforated Vinyl, Synthetic Backed Cloth, Composite

3) By Technology: Lighted, Conventional

4) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Subsegments:

1) By Thermoplastic: Polypropylene (PP) Headliners, Polyethylene (PE) Headliners, PVC Headliners

2) By Thermoset: Polyester Headliners, Epoxy Headliners, Phenolic Headliners

View the full automotive headliner market report:



Which Regions Are Dominating The Automotive Headliner Market Landscape?

In 2024, North America led as the largest region in the automotive headliner market. The report on the automotive headliner market includes detailed coverage of regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Automotive Headliner Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Global Market Report 2025

report/automotive-battery-thermal-management-system-global-market-report

Automotive Collapsible Steering Column Global Market Report 2025

report/automotive-collapsible-steering-column-global-market-report

Automotive Drivetrain Global Market Report 2025

report/automotive-drivetrain-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: ...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.