Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
BIEL Crystal Scoring China Topbrand 500 At China Brand Festival

BIEL Crystal Scoring China Topbrand 500 At China Brand Festival


2025-08-15 02:31:03
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

As a global leader in smart device exterior structures, BIEL Crystal operates 9 advanced manufacturing bases worldwide, with a total floor area exceeding 4.3 million square meters and an annual production capacity of 2.2 billion pieces. BIEL Crystal's products are widely used in smartphones, smart wearable devices, AR/VR glasses, automotive displays, and other sectors, earning broad market recognition.

BIEL Crystal further integrated technological innovation with brand building by launching its first proprietary technology brand: "Witch Cloak"ultra-hard coating. First applied in HONOR's flagship foldable smartphone Magic V5, this innovation delivers enhanced protection and superior visual experiences, generating significant impact across the smart terminal industry.

About China Brand Festival

The China Brand Festival recognition solidifies BIEL Crystal's extensive brand influence and its leadership position within the global smart device exterior structure sector.

SOURCE BIEL Crystal

MENAFN15082025003732001241ID1109932471

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search