BIEL Crystal Scoring China Topbrand 500 At China Brand Festival
As a global leader in smart device exterior structures, BIEL Crystal operates 9 advanced manufacturing bases worldwide, with a total floor area exceeding 4.3 million square meters and an annual production capacity of 2.2 billion pieces. BIEL Crystal's products are widely used in smartphones, smart wearable devices, AR/VR glasses, automotive displays, and other sectors, earning broad market recognition.
BIEL Crystal further integrated technological innovation with brand building by launching its first proprietary technology brand: "Witch Cloak"ultra-hard coating. First applied in HONOR's flagship foldable smartphone Magic V5, this innovation delivers enhanced protection and superior visual experiences, generating significant impact across the smart terminal industry.
About China Brand Festival
The China Brand Festival recognition solidifies BIEL Crystal's extensive brand influence and its leadership position within the global smart device exterior structure sector.
