VSB Group Connects One Of Europe's Largest Repowering Projects To The Grid

The new wind farm produces 235 gigawatt hours of electricity per year – enough to supply around 67,000 three-person households, comparable to a city the size of Heidelberg. "Every kilowatt hour from Repowering Wind Farm Elster strengthens Europe's energy sovereignty and brings us closer to achieving the EU's climate targets," says Dr Felix Grolman, CEO of the VSB Group .

Repowering sets new standards

With an efficiency increase of nearly 600 percent, the Elster site demonstrates the vast potential of repowering. This strategy is particularly promising in countries like Germany and France, where many older turbines are still in operation.

Future-proof development of existing sites

VSB has been involved with the Elster location for over two decades. Between autumn 2021 and autumn 2022, the legacy turbines were dismantled. Many of their components were given a second life – either reused for spare parts or in continued operation elsewhere.

"Grid connection, permitting, dismantling – the project posed significant challenges in every phase," points out Thomas Winkler, Managing Director of VSB Germany , which was responsible for planning and construction. "Its successful completion shows how existing sites can be future-proofed through long-standing experience and close cooperation with local partners and authorities."

European technology, measurable benefits

The 16 SG 6.6-155 turbines come from European manufacturer Siemens Gamesa. "Modern turbines like the SG 6.6-155 deliver higher yields using less land – and make a clearly measurable contribution to climate protection," adds Christian Essiger, Head of Onshore Business in Germany at Siemens Gamesa . "Each turbine generates around 48 times more energy over its lifetime than is needed for manufacturing, installation and operation."

Expansion starts this autumn

Two additional turbines will be added in autumn 2025. For Grolman , the path forward is clear: "Fewer turbines, more output, and smart use of available land – that's the key to a strong European wind industry."

Fact box: Old turbines vs. new turbines