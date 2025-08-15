VSB Group Connects One Of Europe's Largest Repowering Projects To The Grid
|
|
Former wind farm (decommissioned turbines)
|
Repowered wind farm
|
Number of turbines
|
50
|
16
|
Turbine type
|
Enercon E-40
|
Siemens Gamesa
|
Commissioning
|
Between 2000 and 2002
|
2025
|
Capacity per turbine
|
0.6 MW
|
6.6 MW
|
Total installed capacity
|
30 MW
|
105.6 MW
|
Annual energy yield
|
36 GWh
|
235 GWh
|
Hub height
|
77.8 metres
|
165 metres
|
Rotor blade length
|
20 metres
|
77.5 metres
|
Total height (tip)
|
97.8 metres
|
242.5 metres
Detailed information as well as image and video material related to the announcement
Photos of the opening ceremony will be available via the link from 1:45 p.m. (CEST) on 15 August.
Further information on the Repowering Wind Farm Elster
About VSB Group
VSB, headquartered in Dresden, is one of Europe's leading vertically integrated developers in the field of renewable energy. The company is part of TotalEnergies since 2025. Its core business is project development of onshore wind and photovoltaic parks, battery storage solutions, their operational management as well as the operation of its own assets as a growing independent power producer. VSB operates in six European countries and has a pipeline of more than 18 GW. Since 1996, it has installed more than 750 wind energy and photovoltaic plants. VSB also provides services for a portfolio of more than 3 GW and is active in the field of e-mobility for freight transport. With its affiliated companies, the Group employs over 500 people. Further information:
Photo -
Logo -
