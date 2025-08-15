Years Of Culture Unveils Argentina-Chile Fall 2025 Season

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha: In a bid to foster cross-cultural dialogue and celebrate shared human experiences, Qatar's Years of Culture initiative has unveiled an ambitious fall programme dedicated to Argentina and Chile.

Running from September through December 2025, the season promises a rich tapestry of events spanning music, art, literature, film, cuisine, and sports, inviting Qatar's diverse communities to explore the vibrant heritages of these South American nations.

The initiative, organised by Qatar Museums in collaboration with various local institutions, aims to bridge continents through creative exchanges.“Our fall season with Argentina and Chile is about sharing stories, ideas, and traditions that bring people closer together,” stated Years of Culture in an official release.“We're proud to create spaces where artists, families, and communities can connect, learn, and celebrate what makes each culture unique.”

Kicking off in September, the programme opens with a musical highlight at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC) on the 14th. The Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra, under Argentine conductor Enrique Diemecke, will perform a cross-cultural concert featuring Astor Piazzolla's“Concerto for Bandoneón 'Aconcagua'” with soloist Victor Hugo Villena, alongside works by Argentine composers Esteban Benzecry and Alberto Ginastera.

Qatari talents Dana Alfardan and Nasser Sahim will add contemporary Arabic influences, blending cinematic and traditional elements. This preview precedes the orchestra's historic performance at Buenos Aires' Teatro Colón on September 17.

Later in the month, on the 25th, the Qatar National Library (QNL) hosts“Vuelvo al sur,” a musical journey through Argentine and Chilean sounds, incorporating tango, folk, nueva canción, and Andean rhythms to delve into themes of memory, identity, and migration. Families can join“Make With Me: Argentina Edition” on the 30th, a hands-on craft session at QNL exploring Argentinian art.

October shifts focus to literature and public art. Qatar Reads will launch its Argentina-themed year on the 8th with the book“Maryam in Argentina” and a Q&A with Argentina's Ambassador to Qatar. Throughout the month, over 1,500 children will receive book packages promoting cultural curiosity, developed with the Argentinian Embassy.

Art enthusiasts will enjoy the JEDARIART Cycling Track Activation from October 8-21, where Chilean muralist Daniel Marceli and Argentinian artist Pablo Harymbat transform Doha's Olympic Cycling Track tunnels into an outdoor gallery honouring indigenous cultures.

“Make With Me: Chile Edition” follows on the 21st at QNL, with crafts inspired by Chilean traditions.

Music returns on the 29th with“Cordillera Sonora – Sound of the Mountains” at QNL, evoking South America's Andean landscapes through classical and traditional blends. The month closes with“Chile Storytime: When the Moai Walked” on the 30th, a storytelling session for young children led by Meherio Rapu, drawing from Rapa Nui's oral traditions.

November emphasises culinary and cinematic delights. Qatar Reads will host a cultural event at the National Museum of Qatar on the 1st, featuring hands-on activities for 100 children with the Argentinian ambassador. Food events include“Sabor Argentino” and“Sabor Chileno,” showcasing authentic dishes outdoors at QNL.

Workshops like“Take & Make: Argentina Edition” on the 13th involve crafting miniature guitars, while“Argentina Storytime: Manuelita, Where Are You Going?” on the 15th will introduce María Elena Walsh's tales.

Chilean symbolism will shine in“Take & Make: Chile Edition” on the 20th, inspired by Mapuche patterns, alongside“Flavor of Chile: Culture on a Plate” with chef Francisco Araya. The Doha Film Festival (November 20-28) will spotlight Argentine and Chilean filmmakers, with youth judges fostering cross-cultural storytelling.

M7's retail pop-up (21-25) and Makers Space Takeover (21 November – 5 December) highlight designs from partner countries. WISE on November 24-25 will feature Chilean innovators Ana Maria Raad and Javier González discussing educational advancements.

December will bring public art with World Wide Walls Doha (3-9), where artists Posh del Futuro and Animalitoland create murals in Al Aziziyah. Gabriel Chaile's“Autorretrato” sculpture will debut at Mathaf on the 18th, blending indigenous and Arab influences.

“Cinema Under the Stars” will screen family films, and a Football for Development programme with Chile's Club Deportivo Palestino promotes inclusion through matches and cultural exchanges.

The initiative underscores Qatar's commitment to global connections, as noted in the release:“Years of Culture strengthens mutual understanding and respect that extends far beyond a single season.”