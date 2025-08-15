Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Skanska Replaces School Building In Des Moines, Washington, USA, For USD 91M, About SEK 920M


2025-08-15 02:01:07
STOCKHOLM, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with the Highline Public Schools District for the Pacific Middle School Replacement Project in Des Moines, Washington, USA. The contract is worth USD 91M, about SEK 920M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the third quarter of 2025.

The Pacific Middle School Replacement Project consists of a new three-story facility of approximately 132,800 square feet (about 12,300 square meters) which will serve up to 950 students in 6th through 8th grades. The new building will include approximately 40 classrooms, administration spaces, and instructional support spaces, and will be constructed in place of the existing Pacific Middle School buildings.

Work began in July 2025 and is expected to be completed in February 2027.

For further information please contact:

Daniela Arellano, Communications Director, Skanska USA, tel +1 -213-317-4977
Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska Group, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94
Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

