Bengaluru: Woman Hurls Abuse At Traffic Cops, Tells Woman Officer, 'Will Strip You Naked'
The argument broke out after the traffic officer stopped the woman and placed a wheel clamp on her two-wheeler, which infuriated her and triggered an angry verbal outburst.What actually happened?
The woman, wearing a helmet, yelled at the traffic officers on a busy road in broad daylight as onlookers watched. She was seen hurling shocking expletives at both a male and a female police officer while defending a man believed to be her staff member.
She also spewed insults at the woman police official, saying:“Kapde utaar ke nanga karungi tujhe (I will strip you naked),” she told the officer.
“You are a woman, that's why we are speaking respectfully. Otherwise, the situation would have been different,” the officer told the woman, who then challenged them to arrest her if they had the courage.
Read | Bengaluru gets new food delivery app, expected to offer meals up to 15% cheaper than Swiggy & Zomato
A video of the over one-minute-long exchange has been widely shared online.Police responds
The Yelahanka New Town, Bengaluru City Police confirmed on X that the woman was taken into custody on Thursday, 14 August.
“On this day, 14.08.2025, regarding this incident, a case has been registered at the Yelahanka New Town Police Station. The accused has been taken into custody and a legal investigation has been initiated,” the police department tweeted.
Read | Bengaluru man leaves ₹1.2 crore job to support pregnant wife, internet applauds his decision

Similar incident in Indiranagar last year
Last year in October, a video of a similar incident went viral in which a woman confronted a traffic police officer near the ESI Hospital in Indiranagar. During peak rush hours, the woman was seen kicking, shouting, and attempting to pull off the officer's body camera, all while yelling in Hindi and claiming the officers would lose their jobs.
A case was registered in connection with the matter.
