Trinity Biotech Stock Marks Best Day Ever On New York Greenlight For Pregnancy Risk Test Retail Sees More Upside

Trinity Biotech notched its best session on record on Thursday after its New York reference laboratory received approval from the New York State Department of Health to begin offering the FDA-cleared PreClara Ratio biomarker test for assessing the risk of preeclampsia.

Shares of Trinity Biotech soared 89.1% to $1.9 on Thursday, marking its best session since the company's launch in 1992, before sliding 16% to $1.6 in after-hours trading. Additionally, trading volume in Trinity surged to 208.5 million shares on Thursday, more than 1,160 times its average daily volume of 178,948.

The service, which has a planned release in the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, is expected to support clinicians in making more rapid and informed decisions for patients hospitalized with hypertensive disorders of pregnancy, a complex set of conditions that impacts approximately 500,000 women annually in the U.S.

The test, by estimating the risk of progression to severe preeclampsia, can enable earlier and more precise interventions.

Research published in March estimated the potential to achieve more than $10 million in neonatal cost savings per 1,000 patients with the test as part of standard care, largely due to a reduction in preterm births and NICU days.

The approval also paves the way for Trinity's expected launch of PrePsia, its proprietary technology that screens for preeclampsia risk earlier in pregnancy.

Preeclampsia is estimated to affect 5–8% of pregnancies. The condition is a major driver of maternal and neonatal complications in the U.S., accounting for approximately 11% of maternal deaths and 15% of premature births.

The PreClara Ratio is designed for use alongside other laboratory tests and clinical assessments in women between 23 and nearly 35 weeks of pregnancy who are hospitalized with hypertensive disorders.

It calculates a ratio from specific blood test results to estimate the short-term risk of developing severe preeclampsia.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Trinity Biotech was 'extremely bullish' amid a 7,211% surge in 24-hour message volume.

One user remarked that they expected Trinity Biotech to climb back over $3.00 the next day, urging others to“buy the dips and hold,” adding that all short shares were accounted for and the stock“can rip and halt like it did today.”

Another user speculated that the sharp rise could be followed by a dilution announcement, noting the stock was now“going down on huge volume.”

A third user predicted it could“easily break $4.00” going into the next session, recommending buying at market price and holding.

Trinity Biotech's stock has more than doubled so far in 2025.

