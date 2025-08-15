'Historic And Proud Moment', NCC Cadets Celebrate Meeting PM Modi At Red Fort

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets at the Red Fort on Friday as part of the 79th Independence Day celebrations. The young cadets, brimming with enthusiasm and pride, described the interaction as a“historic and proud moment” and said they felt privileged to meet the Prime Minister in person.

Speaking to IANS, several cadets shared their experiences, expressing joy and inspiration from both the event and PM Modi's speech.

One cadet shared,“I was really excited to know that PM Modi would be launching many new schemes. When he met me, his first question was, 'Since what time have you been here?' I told him we arrived at 3 a.m. What I liked most in today's speech was his mention of Operation Sindoor, an operation that gave a befitting reply to Pakistan. It made me feel immensely proud.”

Another cadet praised the launch of the Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana, calling it a promising initiative for India's youth.

“This scheme is very good for young people. It will definitely help create job opportunities,” the cadet said.

Other cadets echoed similar sentiments.

“I really felt good after meeting PM Modi. Today's speech was quite inspiring,” said one.

“Being an NCC cadet, I feel privileged to be here. It's truly a historic and proud moment,” added another.

Several cadets highlighted the motivational tone of the Prime Minister's address and appreciated being part of such a significant national event.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi hoisted the National Flag and addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, calling Independence Day a celebration of 140 crore resolutions.

“This festival of freedom is a moment of pride in our collective achievements. Every heart is filled with enthusiasm. The nation is continuously strengthening the spirit of unity,” he said.

Recalling 1947, PM Modi said that India achieved freedom with the strength of countless arms and the vision of leaders like Mahatma Gandhi.

“For the past 75 years, the Constitution has been our guiding lighthouse,” he noted.

He also paid tribute to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, stating,“We are celebrating his 125th birth anniversary. When we abrogated Article 370 to fulfil the vision of 'One Nation, One Constitution,' we truly honoured his sacrifice.”