SIMI Film Fest Returns Sept. 37 With 62 Films And Symphony Orchestra Concert

And Now I Lay Me Down starring Jane Kaczmarek screens at SIMI Film Fest Saturday, September 6

Five-day Simi Valley festival features 62 indie films, celebrity appearances, and the debut of the Simi Valley Symphony Orchestra in a live film music concert.

SIMI VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The SIMI Film Fest returns for its third year September 3–7 at Studio Movie Grill in Simi Valley Town Center, bringing an unforgettable lineup of films and events to the community. Tickets are on sale now at .Audiences will experience 62 independent films from around the world - plus local Ventura County productions - spanning drama, comedy, horror, documentary, and magical realism. Highlights include And Now I Lay Me Down (dir. Rani DeMuth), starring Golden Globe and Emmy nominee Jane Kaczmarek (Malcolm in the Middle); The Ride (dir. Slava Denisov), featuring Golden Globe-winner Ron Perlman (Hellboy, Beauty and the Beast); and Killing Off Connor (dir. Laurence Cohen), starring Jacob Loeb (Colony, In Dubious Battle) and Hannah Pearl Utt (Before You Know It).Local productions in the spotlight include Church Of Phil, A Private Investigation, and Tails California, all filmed in Ventura County.Founded by World Soundtrack Award–winning composer Joseph Metcalfe and multi-award-winning singer-songwriter and music supervisor Katie Garibaldi, the SIMI Film Fest celebrates filmmaking with a special emphasis on the power of music in storytelling.The festival will debut the Simi Valley Symphony Orchestra in a live film music concert on Thursday, September 4 at 7:30 PM at the Rancho Simi Recreation and Parks District Building, Guardian Street. Conducted by Metcalfe, the concert will feature music from Forrest Gump, Gladiator, The Sound of Music, and scores from selected festival films - giving audiences the rare chance to hear indie composers' work performed live by a symphony orchestra. The program also includes a performance from the hit video game Mario + Rabbids by world-renowned composer Grant Kirkhope, who will appear in person.Sponsored by Film Simi Valley, the SIMI Film Fest opens with a red carpet event September 3 and concludes with the Awards Ceremony September 7. Whether you're a movie lover, music enthusiast, or just looking for a memorable night out, this is your chance to see the next generation of cinema - and hear the music that brings it to life - right here in Simi Valley, CA.Tickets & Info:

