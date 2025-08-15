Playing For Man City Has Been One Of My Goals Since Age 12: James Trafford

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) English goalkeeper James Trafford, while reflecting on his return to Manchester City, said that he always believed he would come back to City, as he worked hard to make it happen.

The 22-year-old goalkeeper, who spent almost eight years at Man City as part of their Academy before moving to Turf Moor in 2023, has completed a move to the Etihad Stadium, putting pen to paper on a five-year deal until June 2030, from Burnley.

"It's brilliant for me. Since I joined at 12, playing for Man City has always been one of my goals. Even when my path took me elsewhere-on loan at 18 or moving to Burnley at 20-I always believed I'd come back. I've worked hard to make this moment happen," Trafford said on JioHotstar.

"I always believed that I'd play for City, and I knew that the only person who could make that happen was me. I always trusted that I'd reach this moment. Now that I'm here, I just have to keep going," he added.

Trafford spent the 2021/22 season playing on loan, initially at Accrington Stanley before then switching to fellow League One side Bolton Wanderers where he swiftly served notice of his talent by chalking up four clean sheets in his first four appearances for the Trotters.

"Accrington (Accrington Stanley FC) was brilliant. It was the polar opposite to when I was here. I went from the Champions League final to Accrington within two or three weeks, and the club environments were very different. Accrington was important for me during the 11 games I played, and then I went to Bolton, where I really got my feet under the table. I lived every day and developed a lot," said Trafford.

Speaking about his experiences he gained during his time away from Manchester City, Trafford said, "Throughout my time away from the club, I have had a variety of experiences. I experienced relegation with Burnley, achieved promotion, and had the playoff push with Bolton. These experiences have prepared me well, and nothing will come as a surprise to me."

Reflecting on the Manchester City squad, he said, "They are one of the best teams in the world and the most successful team over the last 10 years. I am really excited about this opportunity. I saw McAtee (James McAtee) on Friday and I can't wait to get to work with all the lads and improve myself."