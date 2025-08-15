KH Group Plc's Half-Year-Report 1 January30 June 2025: KH-Koneet's Profitability Declined NRG Performed Well, Orderbook At Record-High Level
|EUR million
|4–6/2025
|4–6/2024
|1–6/2025
|1–6/2024
|1-12/2024
|Net sales
|54.2
|52.2
|95.9
|92.5
|194.0
|EBITDA (1)
|4.2
|5.6
|7.8
|8.8
|20.3
|EBITDA %
|7.8%
|10.8%
|8.2%
|9.5%
|10.5%
|Comparable operating profit (EBIT)
|0.8
|2.4
|1.0
|2.3
|7.2
|Comparable EBIT %
|1.5%
|4.5%
|1.1%
|2.4%
|3.7%
|Profit before taxes
|-0.9
|0.7
|-1.4
|-1.2
|1.7
(1) EBITDA = operating profit + depreciation and amortisation
KH Group, April–June 2025
KH Group's net sales amounted to EUR 54.2 (52.2) million, representing a year-on-year increase of 4%. Comparable operating profit for the review period was EUR 0.8 (2.4) million. The net sales of KH-Koneet increased by 6% year-on-year, but operating profit declined. Nordic Rescue Group's net sales were lower than in the comparison period and operating profit was on par with the comparison period. The parent company's share of the operating profit for the review period was EUR -0.8 (-0.6) million. Financial expenses were on a par with the comparison period.
KH Group, January–June 2025
KH Group's net sales amounted to EUR 95.9 (92.5) million, representing a year-on-year increase of 4%. Comparable operating profit for the review period was EUR 1.0 (2.3) million. The net sales of KH-Koneet increased by 9% year-on-year, but operating profit declined. Nordic Rescue Group's operating profit was on par with the comparison period despite lower net sales. The parent company's share of the operating profit for the review period was EUR -1.2 (-1.0) million. Financial expenses were substantially lower than in the comparison period due to lower interest rates, the amortisation of interest-bearing financial liabilities, and changes in exchange rates.
Events after the review period
There were no significant events after the review period.
Financial objectives and future outlook
KH Group's objective is to become an industrial group built around the KH-Koneet business and to divest other business areas in line with the Group's strategy. At the same time, active developments will continue regarding other business areas. Exit planning and the assessment of exit opportunities for the other business areas will also continue.
During the next few years, the aim is to invest in the growth of the core business and pay dividends after significant exits within the limits established by the balance sheet structure and financing agreements.
The guidance with the current Group structure of continuing operations for 2025 is as follows: the company estimates that both the net sales (EUR 194.0 million) and the comparable operating profit (EUR 7.2 million) will remain approximately at the same level year-on-year.
Results presentation webcast
KH Group will organise a webcast in Finnish for analysts, investors and the media on 15 August 2025 at 1:00 pm EEST. You can follow the live webcast at
The webcast recording and the presentation material will be available on KH Group's website later on the same day.
KH GROUP PLC
FURTHER INFORMATION:
CEO Ville Nikulainen, tel. +358 400 459 343
DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Major media
KH Group Plc is a Nordic conglomerate operating in business areas of KH-Koneet, Nordic Rescue Group and Indoor Group. We are a leading supplier of construction and earth-moving equipment, rescue vehicle manufacturer as well as interior decoration retailer. The objective of our strategy is to create an industrial group around the business of KH-Koneet. KH Group's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.
