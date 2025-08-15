Google Celebrates 79Th Independence Day With Doodle Showcasing National Accolades

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) Google on Friday celebrated India's 79th Independence Day with a doodle that showcases national achievements in diverse fields.

The doodle features traditional tile artwork from different regions of the country, depicting an enduring artistic expression of India.

The artwork, illustrated by artists Makarand Narkar and Sonal Vasave of Boomranng Studio, showcases the country's diverse achievements -- from several successful space missions to world chess championships to triumphs in the field of cricket as well as international accolades in the cinema industry.

“The tiles are a diverse array of styles and textures from different regions in India, ranging from Jaipur blue pottery (Rajasthan) to terracotta relief (West Bengal),” Google said.

“Each tile showcases a different style and a different national achievement, from space missions and world chess titles, to cricketing glory and international film recognitions,” the tech giant added.

The doodle displays the word 'GOOGLE' in six uniquely designed tiles, each representing a distinct regional style.

The first features Jaipur blue pottery with the letter 'G' in a classic font and floral motifs; the second bears a floral pattern with a spaceship; the third shows a cricket ball and bats; the fourth carries a traditional Indian design; the fifth displays a chess piece; and the sixth includes a cinema reel forming the letters 'L' and 'E'.

India celebrates its day of freedom on August 15 every year with a blend of ceremonies, cultural displays, and individual expressions of patriotism.

“On this day in 1947, India gained its freedom after nearly two centuries of British rule, officially becoming a sovereign republic,” Google said.

The country's Independence movement was led by prominent figures who championed civil disobedience and nonviolent protests.

The day stands as a tribute to the past as well as a celebration of the nation's ongoing journey and its vibrant future.