Coolie Box Office Day 1: Rajinikanth's High-Octane Action Thriller Rakes In Massive Earnings Check

Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' hit theaters worldwide yesterday and has broken box office records, including in Tamil Nadu.

Rajinikanth's Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, released worldwide yesterday to mixed reviews. Marking the first collaboration between the superstar, with a 50-year career, and the acclaimed director, the film boasts a multilingual cast. A special highlight is Aamir Khan's cameo, adding extra appeal for audiences. This high-profile project has generated significant buzz among moviegoers eager to see the unique pairing on screen.

Featuring a star-studded cast of Aamir Khan, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Nagarjuna, and Upendra, Coolie is elevated by Anirudh's signature massy soundtrack. His high-energy compositions perfectly complement the film's grandeur, enhancing its appeal and amplifying the cinematic experience for audiences across languages.

Coolie opened to an impressive box office performance, earning ₹30 crore in Tamil Nadu alone on its first day. Across India, the film grossed ₹65 crore, while overseas collections reached ₹75 crore, showcasing Rajinikanth's enduring star power and the film's massive appeal among global audiences.

Coolie raked in a massive ₹140 crore on its opening day, setting the box office abuzz. With the next three days lined up as holidays, trade experts predict the film's earnings will surge even higher, potentially breaking records and cementing Rajinikanth's dominance at the global box office.