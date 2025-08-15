79Th Independence Day: GST Reforms To Sudarshan Chakra Mission 5 Top Announcements By PM Narendra Modi

MENAFN - Live Mint)Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi after hoisting the national flag, marking India's 79th Independence Day today, 15 August.

This was PM Narendra Modi's first Independence Day address after Operation Sindoor-India's precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan in May, in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April.

| 'Modi standing like wall in front of any policy...': PM Modi amid US tariffs

Modi made a number of big announcements in his speech, which lasted about 103 minutes, and is perhaps his longest-ever address from the Red Fort on Independence Day. Here are the top five announcements he made:

1. Double Diwali with GST reforms

Modi announced that the Government of India is bringing GST reforms this Diwali.

"This Diwali, I am going to make it a double Diwali for you... Over the past eight years, we have undertaken a major reform in GST... We are bringing next-generation GST reforms. This will reduce the tax burden on taxpayers across the country," he said.

2. Made-in-India chip

Modi announced that the first made-in-India semiconductor chip will be launched in the market by the end of this year. Six semiconductor units are already on the ground, and four new units have been given the green signal.

| PM Modi's longest and shortest speeches from Red Fort

"By the end of this year, made in India, made by the people of India, made in India chips will come to the market," he said in his address.

3. Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana

Modi also announced a scheme worth ₹1 trillion for our country's youth in his Independence Day address.

“My country's youth, today is 15 August, and on this very day, we are launching a scheme worth ₹1 trillion for the youth of our country. From today, the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana is being implemented,” the PM said.

He said that under this scheme, young men and women getting their first job in the private sector will receive ₹15,000 from the government.

"Companies that create more employment opportunities will also be given incentive amounts. The Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana will create nearly 35 million new employment opportunities for the youth," he said.

4. Sudarshan Chakra Mission

Modi announced plans to expand, strengthen, and modernise this national security shield over the next 10 years.

"In the next 10 years, by 2035, I want to expand, strengthen, and modernize this national security shield. Drawing inspiration from Lord Shri Krishna , we have chosen the path of the Sudarshan Chakra...The nation will be launching the Sudarshan Chakra Mission," he said in his speech.

5. High-power demography mission

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced the setting up of a high-powered demography mission to deal with the challenge of infiltration. Narendra Modi's remarks come amid opposition criticism of the government's crackdown on Bangladeshis and Rohingya .

“I would like to alert the nation about a concern, a challenge. Under a well-thought-out conspiracy, country's demography is being changed, seeds of a new crisis are being sown. Infiltrators are snatching away the livelihood of the youth of my country. Infiltrators are targeting the sisters and daughters of my country. This will not be tolerated. These infiltrators mislead innocent tribals and capture their land. The country will not tolerate this,” Prime Minister Modi said.

When demographic change takes place in border areas, it causes a threat to national security, he said. "No country can hand it over to infiltrators...So, I would like to say that we have decided to start a 'High-Power Demography Mission'..." Narendra Modi said.

| On 79th Independence Day, PM Modi's BIG warning to Pakistan

Narendra Modi also announced a task force for next-generation reforms.

“We have decided to constitute a task force for next-generation reforms. This force will work within a set timeframe to align existing laws with the needs of the 21st century and prepare the nation to become 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047 ,” he said in his speech.

This Diwali, I am going to make it a double Diwali for you...

(With agency inputs)