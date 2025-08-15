KIWSF: First-Ever Event's Mascot, Logo, Anthem Jerseys Launched

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Minister for Youth Services and Sports, Satish Sharma, and Member of Legislative Assembly Zadibal, Tanvir Sadiq, on Thursday released the logo, mascot, anthem, jingle and jerseys for the athletes and support staff, volunteers and officials of the first Khelo India Water Sports Festival 2025.

In a historic first, the Khelo India Water Sports Festival 2025 is being hosted by Jammu and Kashmir on the pristine water of the Dal Lake in Srinagar from August 21 to 23.

Himalayan Kingfisher inspires the vibrant mascot of the Khelo India Water Sports Festival 2025. Swift, fearless and at home on the water, it embodies the spirit of adventure, nature and competition on Dal Lake.

The Khelo India Water Sports Festival logo captures the essence of Kashmir, featuring a Shikara gliding on Dal Lake, framed by snow-capped mountains and pine trees.

The anthem and jingles for the Khelo India Water Sports Festival 2025 celebrate the region's breathtaking beauty, youthful energy and spirit of sportsmanship. These blends Kashmiri, Urdu and Hindi verses to showcase Dal Lake's shimmering waters, the colourful stories cradled in Kashmir and the cultural charm of the region.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister, who also performed the host city activation of the event, said that the 800 athletes and hundreds of other visiting officials from 28 states and eight union territories, who would participate in the Khelo India Water Sports Festival would return as the brand ambassadors of Jammu and Kashmir. He said that hosting of the first-ever Khelo India Water Sports Festival will go a long way in promoting not just sports but also tourism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Zadibal Tanvir Sadiq, said that hosting major event like Khelo India Water Sports Festival will help in uplifting the economy of the region, besides promoting sports and tourism.

Earlier, while briefing the dignitaries about the Khelo India Water Sports Festival, Commissioner Secretary Social Welfare and Youth Services and Sports, Sarmad Hafeez said the different stakeholders like the hoteliers, shikarawalas, travel agents and various departments had been roped in to make the event a success.

Secretary J&K Sports Council, Nuzhat Gul, presented the vote of thanks.

Pertinently, the maiden Khelo India Water Sports Festival, 2025, will be inaugurated in Dal Lake on August 21.