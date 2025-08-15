403
Union Minister Of State For Railways And Jal Shakti, V Somanna Interacted With Over 150 Sarpanches From Across India
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 14 August 2025, Delhi: As the nation prepares to celebrate the 79th Independence Day, Union Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti, Shri V Somanna interacted with over 150 Sarpanches from across the country in Delhi today. These Sarpanches have been selected for their exceptional contribution towards building the nation and securing India's future by conserving water and building Swachh Sujal Gaon as a reality led from the grassroots, serving as shining examples of how local leadership can bring about transformative change. Smt. Debashree Mukherjee, Secretary Department of Water Resources and River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, and Shri Ashok K K Meena, Secretary Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation and other senior officers from Ministry of Jal Shakti were also present at the event.
Interacting with sarpanches, the Union Minister of state for Railways and Jal Shakti, Shri V Somanna underscored that“Our sarpanches and VWSC members are the real changemakers who ensure that government programmes translate into visible improvements in people's lives. Their leadership and dedication inspire us to work harder towards the goal of Swachh Sujal Gaon which will be the cornerstone for a Viksit and Jal Samriddh Bharat. As we celebrate Independence Day, it is only fitting that we honour those who are securing our villages' future with clean water, sanitation, and sustainable practices.”
Secretary DoWR, Smt. Debashree Mukherjee said, Thanks to the dedicated efforts of our sarpanches and pradhans under Jal Shakti Abhiyan and Catch the Rain, over‐exploited groundwater blocks have declined significantly - from around 17% in 2017 to just about 11% in 2024. This marks a major stride toward water security. Our sarpanches are true water ambassadors and warriors, steering our communities toward a resilient future despite the mounting challenges of climate change. Together, by using water with awareness and care, we can safeguard this precious resource for generations to come.”
Addressing the gathering, Sh. Ashok KK Meena, Secretary, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, said, "You (Sarpanches) are the greatest strength of the Swachh Bharat Mission and Jal Jeevan Mission. Strong village leadership has shown that with intent and effort, every home can have clean water, hygienic toilets, and proper waste management. Our next goal is Swachh Sujal Gaon-with tap water in every home, solid and liquid waste managed well, and ODF Plus Model and Har Ghar Jal certification achieved. Accurate and timely data from you will ensure better monitoring and improvement. You are role models for the nation, making 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas' a reality."
Selected Sarpanches shared their inspirational grassroots level innovations and success stories. The interaction session with Sarpanches from Gujarat (Shashikant Patel), Madhya Pradesh (Lakshita Dagar) Kerala (Sheeba), Uttar Pradesh (Sunita Yadav), Chhattisgarh (Sh. Nagendra Bhagat), and Andhra Pradesh (Sampurna) was very vibrant and engaging, showcasing how local leadership is shaping the success of initiatives across the country.
Screenings of short films on flagship initiatives such as Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), Namami Gange (NMCG), Jal Shakti Jan Bhagidari (JSJB), and Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) were also organised.
On the occasion, booklets featuring the --DDWS's Voice of Change – Sarpanches at the Forefront and NWM's (Voices from Field)“Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain – 2025 were released.
Organized on the eve of Independence Day, this event is more than a celebration. It is a salute to India's new-age nation builders. Just as the freedom fighters 79 years ago secured India's political sovereignty, today's Sarpanches are ensuring water sovereignty, freedom from scarcity, dependence, and environmental degradation. Their work embodies the vision of Azadi ka Amrit Kaal, which calls for self-reliance, sustainability, innovation, and people's participation.
These distinguished grassroots leaders have been at the forefront of implementing the Government's flagship water and sanitation programmes:
Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) ensuring safe and adequate drinking water for every rural household through functional tap connections.
Jal Shakti Abhiyan (JSA) promoting water conservation, rainwater harvesting, and aquifer recharge to secure local water sources.
Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) achieving and sustaining Open Defecation Free (ODF) villages and progressing towards ODF Plus Model Villages.
Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari (JSJB) mobilizing communities for participatory water governance and reviving traditional water bodies.
Through their leadership, these Sarpanches are reviving rivers and ponds, conserving every drop of rain, improving rural health and hygiene, and inspiring communities to take ownership of their resources. They are not only conserving water, but they are also safeguarding India's ecological heritage and securing a prosperous, resilient, and self-reliant future for generations to come.
