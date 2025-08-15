Prefer Launches Soluble Coffee and Cocoa Powders, Raises Oversubscribed US$4.2M Pre-A to Fuel International Expansion

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Funding round co-led by At One Ventures and Chancery Hill Capital, with continued participation from Forge Ventures.

- Jake Berber, Co-Founder & CEOSINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Prefer Launches Soluble Coffee and Cocoa Powders for Food Industry, Raises Oversubscribed US$4.2M Pre-A to Fuel International ExpansionFunding round co-led by At One Ventures and Chancery Hill Capital, with continued participation from Forge Ventures.Prefer, a Singapore-based food tech startup using fermentation to create affordable and sustainable flavours and ingredients, today announced an oversubscribed US$4.2 million fundraising round alongside the commercial launch of its new products: soluble coffee and cocoa powders. The company, which is a spin-off from the Agency of Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), Singapore's lead public sector research and development (R&D) agency, also announced its first commercial partnerships for international expansion with Ajinomoto Co., (Thailand) Ltd and The Coffee Ferm in Thailand and Australia, respectively.Made from food manufacturing byproducts such as rice and soy, Prefer's flavours are developed using a proprietary fermentation and roasting process. The company supplies its flavours and ingredients to FMCG brands, food manufacturers, private label retailers, and flavour houses, offering affordable ingredients that replicate the taste and functionality of coffee and cocoa at a fraction of the carbon footprint.According to its life cycle analysis, Prefer's coffee has up to 85% lower emissions and is 50% more affordable than the current market prices of traditional Arabica.Prefer invites coffee and cocoa companies to connect and sample the ingredients via their website, offering partners a commercially proven ingredient that drives cost savings, strengthens supply chain resilience, and supports the planet.“This funding supercharges our mission to prove that fermentation is the key to unlocking the immense biochemical potential hidden within our food system's byproducts, creating a truly sustainable and resilient way to produce the flavours we love,” says Ding Jie Tan, Co-Founder & CTO of Prefer.“With the support of our new partners, the quality of our new products, and the grit of this team, we're in a unique position to ensure coffee and cocoa are accessible to the masses while respecting our planet,” says Jake Berber, Co-Founder & CEO.This funding round brings Prefer's total equity raised to US$6.2 million. The lead investors are At One Ventures and Chancery Hill Capital, with participation from existing investor, Forge Ventures.“We're in the early stages of a food system transformation, one that decouples beloved consumer products from environmentally harmful supply chains,” says Helen Lin, Partner at At One Ventures and board member at Prefer.“Our investment in Prefer reflects both the urgency of reducing our food system's agricultural footprint and our conviction in this team's ability to deliver a sensory-equivalent experience with radically lower environmental impact, all while driving cost savings for customers. By reducing the need for commodity coffee and cacao farming, Prefer is enabling a future where taste and climate alignment can go hand in hand.”The startup recently commercialised its coffee products through foodservice channels, collaborating withMelvados, a Singaporean food business.The company also announced its first international commercial partnerships. In Thailand, Prefer is working with Ajinomoto Co., (Thailand) Ltd. to develop sustainable new innovations under coffee beverage aligned with the“Eat Well, Live Well” lifestyle. In Australia and New Zealand, the company has partnered with The Coffee Ferm, which will license Prefer's flavour IP to scale local manufacturing and distribution.Prefer plans to scale its pilot production facility through toll manufacturers in key markets, deepen R&D on cocoa flavor development, and expand global partnerships with a continued focus in Asia.About PreferFounded in 2022 by Jake Berber and Ding Jie Tan, Prefer is a Singapore-based food tech company using fermentation to create affordable and sustainable flavours and ingredients. Starting with coffee and cocoa, Prefer transforms upcycled ingredients into climate-resilient alternatives for the food industry.Press contact: PreferJake Berber, ...Media kit:

Jake Berber

Prefer

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Prefer Launches Soluble Coffee and Cocoa Powders, Raises Oversubscribed US$4.2M Pre-A to Fuel International Expansion

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.