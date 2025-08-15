New Psychological Thriller 'Madman' By M.F. Gross Launches To Rave Reviews

NH, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- M.F. Gross has unveiled a gripping new true crime story,“Madman,” now available on Amazon. This real-world psychological thriller takes readers on a dark, suspenseful journey into the unsettling depths of the human psyche, captivating fans of the genre with its shocking twists and relentless tension.“Madman” tells the true story of John Calvin "Rastus" Russell, a man grappling with his fragmented reality, exploring themes of obsession, betrayal, and the blurred lines between reality and illusion. With haunting prose and unexpected turns, Gross presents a fascinating case sure keep readers on the edge of their seats.Early reviews are applauding this captivating thrill-ride, with critics highlighting Gross's talent for building atmosphere, diligent research, and maintaining a startling sense of tension throughout. The book promises to resonate with fans of Gillian Flynn's“Gone Girl” and Dennis Lehane's“Shutter Island,” showing not just the facts and events, but the human complexities that drive them.“Madman” (ISBN: 9781967458530 / 9781967458523) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The hardcover retails for $34.99, the paperback retails for $24.99, and the ebook retails for $2.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.Purchase the book on Amazon .From the Back Cover:A Crime That Shattered Paradise... A Chase That Became Legend.Crystal Beach, Florida - 1949. A peaceful seaside haven where crime was unheard of. Until one early morning, a brutal act of violence changed everything.John Calvin "Rastus" Russell, a drifter, thug, and small-time car thief, committed an unthinkable crime - the torture and murder of Norman Y. Browne and the near-fatal assault on his wife, Anne. The savage attack sent shockwaves through the tight-knit community, turning everyday citizens into armed vigilantes determined to bring a killer to justice.But this was no ordinary murder case. Russell's dramatic capture the next day was just the beginning of a story far stranger than fiction. As investigators pursued justice, shocking secrets unraveled - about the victims, their pasts, and a tangled web of deceit that no one saw coming. With a desperate escape, a relentless manhunt, and a hurricane crashing into the chaos, the pursuit of Rastus Russell became a deadly game of cat and mouse, pushing the limits of 1940s rural law enforcement.For nearly a month, terror gripped Crystal Beach and West Central Florida. The case became national news, a chilling tale whispered for generations. But nothing will prepare readers for the explosive and controversial ending - one that left residents and police stunned."Just like the movies," one headline declared. But this was real. And now, for the first time, the full story of Rastus Russell is told-a tale of crime, deception, and justice that will haunt you long after the last page.About the Author:M.F. Gross is an author and storyteller fascinated by the hidden, untold histories that shape our communities. A former financial broker turned history buff and true crime detective, Gross spent a full year unraveling the forgotten 1949 Crystal Beach murder that became the chilling centerpiece of MADMAN. A longtime resident of the Florida Gulf Coast, Gross combines deep local knowledge with vivid, cinematic prose to resurrect the real-life terror that once gripped a town - and could just as easily happen again. When not digging into dusty archives, or visiting forgotten locations where history was made, he can be found exploring Florida's wild coastlines, chasing the next great untold story.About MindStir Media:MindStir Media LLC is an award-winning book publisher. To learn more about publishing a book with MindStir Media, visit or call 800-767-0531.

Michelle VanSledright

MindStir Media LLC

+1 800-767-0531

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.