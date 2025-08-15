Talks With Russia Can Only Be Productive After Ceasefire MFA
"No one wants peace more than Ukrainians. No one wants peace more than Europeans. But Russia sees its very purpose in waging war. Russia prefers to build new walls on our path to a just and lasting peace. It wants to seal away our freedom," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said.
However, the minister stressed that the transatlantic unity of democracies is stronger than Russian imperialism.
"And it is through our shared transatlantic strength that we can achieve a dignified peace built on reliable security," Sybiha added.
U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin are scheduled to meet in Alaska on August 15.
