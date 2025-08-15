Bangladesh's General Election Roadmap To Be Announced Next Week
Election Commission Secretary, Md Akhtar Ahmed, said yesterday that, the roadmap will outline several key components, including schedules for dialogues with civil society members and journalists, timelines for amendments and reforms to existing electoral laws.
“We're hoping to unveil the general election roadmap by next week,” Ahmed said.
Bangladeshi interim government's Chief Adviser, Muhammad Yunus, has instructed the Election Commission to organise the general election before Ramadan, the first time since a mass uprising toppled then Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, last year.– NNN-BSS
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
India Luxury Goods Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth Statistics And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Meal Subscription Business Plan And Feasibility Study 2025: Costs, Operations & Market Outlook
- What Factors Are Driving The Brazil Renewable Energy Market In 2025?
- India Higher Education Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2025-2033
- Where Are The Major Product And Distribution Segments In Brazil Nutricosmetics Market?
- Global Tissue Paper Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 2,057.9 Billion, CAGR Of 5.0% By 2033.
- Nursing Training School Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment