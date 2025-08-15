Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bangladesh's General Election Roadmap To Be Announced Next Week

2025-08-15 12:05:59
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) DHAKA, Aug 15 (NNN-BSS) – The roadmap for Bangladesh's general election, due in Feb next year, will be announced next week.

Election Commission Secretary, Md Akhtar Ahmed, said yesterday that, the roadmap will outline several key components, including schedules for dialogues with civil society members and journalists, timelines for amendments and reforms to existing electoral laws.

“We're hoping to unveil the general election roadmap by next week,” Ahmed said.

Bangladeshi interim government's Chief Adviser, Muhammad Yunus, has instructed the Election Commission to organise the general election before Ramadan, the first time since a mass uprising toppled then Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, last year.– NNN-BSS

