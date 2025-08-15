PM Modi's Strong Message To Trump Amid US Tariffs: 'Modi Standing Like Wall In Front Of Any Policy...'
PM Modi said,“I say this with great experience. Kisi doosre ki lakeer chhoti karne ke liye, apni oorja hamein nahi khapani hai. Hamein poori oorja ke saath hamari lakeer ko lamba karna hai. If we do that, the world will admit our strength. Today, when economic selfishness is rising day by day in the global situation, it is the need of the hour that we don't sit crying over those crises. Himmat ke saath apni lakeer ko lambi karein...If we take that path, no selfishness will not able to entangle us.”
"Hum bohot tezi se aage bandhna chahte hai. Main yeh desh ke liye kar raha hoon, mere liye nahi kar raha hoon. Kisi ka bura karne ke liye nahi kar raha hoon..." he added.
(This is a developing story. More to come)
