4 Popular WWE Stars Who Never Got The Championship Push Fans Felt They Deserved

Not every fan favorite gets the spotlight they deserve. Here are four WWE stars left waiting for their big push.

Despite his in-ring talent and ability to connect with crowds, Dolph Ziggler was never consistently presented as a main event player in WWE. The focus often went to names like John Cena and Randy Orton while Ziggler remained a step behind in the pecking order.

In over a decade with the company, he never won the Men's Royal Rumble or headlined WrestleMania, leaving many to feel his true potential went untapped.

Returning to WWE in 2022 alongside Scarlett, Karrion Kross brought an intimidating presence to SmackDown. Yet, his main roster run never saw him win gold. The former NXT Champion's momentum faded after a high-profile loss to Sami Zayn at SummerSlam 2025,his last match before his contract went unrenewed.

While fans voiced frustration over the lack of a push, the company has shown no sign of bringing him back, making his WWE future uncertain.

Shinsuke Nakamura's arrival on the main roster in 2017 brought huge expectations. He won the 2018 Men's Royal Rumble and faced AJ Styles for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 34, turning heel after falling short. Despite multiple attempts, Nakamura never captured the company's top title.

While he has held the United States, Intercontinental, and SmackDown Tag Team Championships, many feel WWE never gave the 46-year-old the main event run he was capable of delivering.

LA Knight became one of the most popular names in WWE thanks to his sharp promos and charisma, particularly during his feud with Bray Wyatt. Despite winning the United States Championship twice between 2024 and 2025, both reigns were short-lived, with his latest loss coming to Jacob Fatu at WrestleMania 41.

Fans still hope the 42-year-old will break through, with his upcoming Fatal Four-Way for Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship at Clash in Paris possibly being his chance.