Independence Day OTT Releases: Thrillers, Dramas And More To Binge On August 15

Celebrate Independence Day at home with exciting OTT releases on August 15, featuring legal dramas, thrillers, supernatural tales, and more. Enjoy fresh premieres alongside recently streamed hits.

The spirit of Independence Day is in the air across the country, with celebrations taking place in every corner. While many people step out to join public events, others prefer to celebrate at home - and what better way to do that than by watching fresh movie and web series releases on OTT platforms this 15 August. This year's line-up features everything from crime thrillers and legal dramas to horror and supernatural stories.

JSK – Janaki Vs State of Kerala

Writer and director Praveen Narayan's legal drama JSK – Janaki Vs State of Kerala is streaming on ZEE5 from August 15. Starring Anupama Parameswaran, Suresh Gopi, Divya Pillai, Shruti Ramachandran, and Oscar Ali, the film follows the story of a young girl who becomes a victim of sexual harassment. Determined to take her case to court, she faces numerous obstacles, including a clever and seasoned lawyer, David Abel Donovan, who defends the accused. The film portrays her journey as she challenges the judicial system.

Also releasing on August 15 is Limitless – Live Better Now, featuring Chris Hemsworth, streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Other titles include The Crow on Lionsgate Play, Night Away Comes on Netflix, and Descendants on Prime Video (Rent).

Good Day

The Tamil drama thriller Good Day, streaming on Sun NXT from August 15, stars Prithviraj Ramalingam, Maina Nandini, Aadukalam Murugadoss, Kali Venkat, and Bhagavathi Perumal. The story revolves around Shantakumar, a textile factory worker whose life changes drastically when, after finally receiving his delayed salary, he spends the day in celebration. In a drunken state, he quarrels with his landlord and sets out to win back his lost love. However, he unexpectedly becomes entangled in solving a murder mystery, leading to a series of strange events.

Already Streaming Independence Day Specials

Several notable titles have already been released ahead of Independence Day:



Tehran (ZEE5) – Starring John Abraham, Manushi Chillar, Hadi Khanjanpur, Madhurima Tuli, and Adam Karst, this action-packed thriller delves into high-stakes international conflicts.

Sare Jahan Se Achcha (Netflix) – A gripping thriller drama featuring Pratik Gandhi, Kunal Thakur, Anup Singh, Amit Jha, Kritika Kamra, Rajat Kapoor, and Tilottama Shome.

Andhera (Amazon Prime Video) – A supernatural web series starring Vatsal Sheth, Surveen Chawla, Pranay Pachauri, Priya Bapat, and Prajakta Koli. Court Kachhri (Sony LIV) – A legal drama series with Ashish Verma, Pawan Malhotra, Puneet Batra, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Priyansha Bhardwaj, and Sumali Khaniwale.

With such a variety of genres - from intense legal battles and suspenseful thrillers to supernatural chills - this Independence Day offers plenty of entertainment to enjoy from the comfort of home.