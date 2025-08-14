Lucid Gravity X Concept: A Trail-Ready SUV Designed To Push Boundaries And Redefine Adventure

The Lucid Gravity X concept is designed to combine advanced on- and off-road readiness to explore the world and uses a Lucid Gravity Grand Touring as its foundation.

"Lucid Gravity has redefined the limits of what an uncompromising SUV can achieve. The Lucid Gravity X concept expands on these core principles to explore new possibilities off the beaten path while showcasing the incredible capabilities of the Lucid Gravity," said Derek Jenkins, SVP Design and Brand at Lucid. "Lucid's range, power and versatility make it an ideal vehicle for those adventurers looking to explore further offroad."

Equipped for Adventure

The Lucid Gravity X embodies refined ruggedness and quiet capability, readying it for electric exploration. Redesigned front and rear fascias also improve approach and departure angles, while a widened track, lifted ride height, and custom wheels with all-terrain tires deliver enhanced trail performance. Protective skid plates and integrated tow hooks improve offroad functionality, while its sleek silhouette retains Lucid's exceptional aerodynamics.

Rugged Refinement

Bold orange accents along the exterior of the vehicle create a striking contrast against a specially developed Astral Drift rugged satin paint finish and Lucid's darkened Stealth Appearance. Front and rear fascias are finished in brushed metal, further elevating the exterior with a tactile material.

Inspired by iconic California road trip locations and the state's diverse environments, from beaches to deserts to mountains, topography maps of Big Sur and Death Valley are etched onto the recesses on the hood of Lucid Gravity X. The concept vehicle also features unique sill plates and rocker trim featuring the coordinates of Pebble Beach to mark its debut at the 74th edition of the program.

