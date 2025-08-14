Bitcoin Wave Analysis 14 August 2025

Bitcoin: ⬇️ Sell

– Bitcoin reversed from the strong resistance 122770.00

– Likely to fall to support level 115000.00

Bitcoin today recently reversed down with the Bearish Engulfing from the strong resistance level 122770.00 (which stopped the previous minor impulse wave 1 at the start of July).

The resistance zone near the resistance level of 122770.00 was strengthened by the upper daily Bollinger Band.

Given the strength of the resistance level 122770.00 and the overbought daily Stochastic, Bitcoin can be expected to fall to the next support level 115000.00.