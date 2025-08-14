Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Bitcoin Wave Analysis 14 August 2025


2025-08-14 11:06:37
(MENAFN- FxPro)

Bitcoin: ⬇️ Sell

– Bitcoin reversed from the strong resistance 122770.00

– Likely to fall to support level 115000.00

Bitcoin today recently reversed down with the Bearish Engulfing from the strong resistance level 122770.00 (which stopped the previous minor impulse wave 1 at the start of July).

The resistance zone near the resistance level of 122770.00 was strengthened by the upper daily Bollinger Band.

-p src=/wp-content/themes/fxpro_news_2025/assets/images/etf/820x312_ETF_1_uk_75_eng.png>

Given the strength of the resistance level 122770.00 and the overbought daily Stochastic, Bitcoin can be expected to fall to the next support level 115000.00.

MENAFN14082025000156011031ID1109932091

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search