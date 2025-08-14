Verve Group SE reduces full-year outlook for 2025 based on platform unification and currency effects



Stockholm, 14 August 2025 – Verve Group SE (ISIN: SE0018538068) announces a reduced full-year outlook for 2025 in terms of net revenue and adjusted EBITDA. The revised outlook now assumes net revenue of EUR 485–515 million (previously EUR 530–565 million) and an adjusted EBITDA range of EUR 125–140 million (previously EUR 155–175 million).

The downward revision of the forecast is due to two factors, which stand in contrast to the development anticipated in the original outlook. First, a one-off impact from more severe technical issues arising from the platform unification leading to direct revenue impacts, and in particular prolonged recovery in revenue intake from supply side marketplace activities after the completion of technical unification. Secondly, the Company sees significantly stronger negative FX translation impacts as well as outlook than Management previously anticipated.

The technical challenges, which relate solely to platform unification of in-app marketplace activities on the supply side, have turned out to be much more demanding than anticipated in the extensive planning process of the project. In particular, noticeable delays in the onboarding of new customers meant that incremental new revenues could only be realized with considerable delays. Various technical issues in relation to load balancer performance, temporary interruptions in bidding volumes, and temporary asynchrony of AI algorithms, led to revenue reductions during the unification process. The process of unifying all in-app marketplace activities onto a single platform has now, however, been completed in July, which will lead to significantly improved platform performance, cost efficiency and scaling going forward. The recovery in revenue intake from supply side marketplace activities has proven slower than expected, as observed in onboarding of new customers and customer scaling. Management foresees only a low probability of catching up on the unforeseen adverse revenue impacts from the unification process. These circumstances are estimated to have an adverse effect of approximately EUR 34 million on net revenues, which translates into a negative impact on adjusted EBITDA of approximately EUR 19 million. Additionally, increased infrastructure and one-off support costs during the unification process have a further adverse effect on adjusted EBITDA of approximately EUR 4 million.

In addition, the development in the currency exchange rate between USD and EUR in recent months along with revised planning assumption for the remainder of the year leads to a changed and more material translation impact estimation for the full year. While the original outlook, published on 28 May 2025, foresaw a possibility of a lower conversion of USD into EUR, communicated as +/- 2 percent revenue translation effect for the full year, the current USD/EUR exchange rate is materially lower than the original planning assumption, and the Company has to factor in a USD/EUR exchange rate at the current level for the remainder of the year. This unfavorable development in exchange rates is estimated to have a translation effect lowering our full-year EBITDA outlook by approximately EUR 9 million.

--- end of inside information pursuant to art. 17 MAR ---

In order to provide markets with the best available information on the operational performance in the second quarter of 2025 – although not being the reason for the revision of the outlook for 2025 - the Company has decided to bring forward the publication of its half-year report 2025 to 15 August 2025.

