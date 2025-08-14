Where Purposeful Leadership Meets Real Conversations

MENAFN - 3BL) Companies that lead with clarity and compassion - who stay anchored in their values while responding to the moment - are the ones shaping a better future for us all. At Benevity, we know the challenges impact leaders are facing. The stakes are high. The expectations are higher. There are real, authentic conversations to be had and perspectives to be heard. We explore all of that and more in Season 3 of Speaking of Purpose by Benevity - a podcast that brings together voices from across the purpose movement to share what's working, what's changing and what's next.

Hosted by Sona Khosla, Chief Impact Officer at Benevity, each episode embraces conversations grounded in real-world experience, fresh insights and new ideas. These are the stories behind the strategies - from people leading with courage and conviction, working to create lasting and meaningful change. Here are a few of the things we're talking about this season:

Ep.1: Cracking the code of impact measurement Featuring: Jason Saul, CEO and Founder, Impact Genome.

In this episode, Jason Saul , CEO of Impact Genome , helps us unpack what it takes to create a common language around social outcomes. It's not about data for data's sake - it's about giving corporate social responsibility and nonprofit leaders the clarity they need to act with confidence and conviction. With a push toward standardized reporting in CSR, understanding impact data is no longer a nice-to-have - it's a necessity. The conversation explores how clearly quantifying and communicating impact can lead to stronger funding, internal alignment and strategic clarity - potentially unlocking billions in giving.

Data from the Benevity 2025 State of Corporate Purpose confirms that 63% of companies are considering adoption of standardized reporting measures. For leaders focused on long-term value creation, the association between purpose and profit is measured in both social impact and business impact, and having standardized data helps tell that story.

Ep.2: The power of purpose as a business strategy Featuring: Brian Tippens, Chief Social Impact and Inclusion Officer, Cisco.

When purpose and business goals are aligned, companies create real, lasting change. Cisco is a powerful example of that alignment in action, bringing mindful, authentic alignment of their purpose goals with their business goals.

In this special episode recorded at Benevity Live! 2024, Brian Tippens , Chief Social Impact and Inclusion Officer at Cisco, talks about the role of empathy in corporate leadership, the strategic value of social investment and the importance of showing up - especially when it's hard. The conversation explored how to connect community impact to business value , how he and his team strategize about impact leadership and the important role that empathy plays when finding that perfect alignment.

The Benevity Impact Labs Executive CSR Report showed that among companies planning to increase CSR investment over the next 12 months, close to half (43%) of senior leaders say their organizations are boosting resourcing because investments made in CSR initiatives deliver direct business ROI. They're not soft metrics - they are strategic decisions that drive trust, loyalty and long-term growth.

Ep.3: Unpacking the DEI backlash Featuring: Joelle Emerson, Co-Founder and CEO, Paradigm.

Amid political and public debates, diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives are under scrutiny. Joelle Emerson , Co-Founder and CEO of Paradigm , helps unpack what's making this a hot topic, stepping through what the charged acronym really means, who is driving the debate and what the data says about it. The conversation explores how companies can be grounded in their values and still respond to change without losing sight of their commitments and while building workplaces that work for everyone.

Uncertain moments can feel risky and managing reputation and compliance is a key factor for so many leaders today. The risk assessment matrix from Benevity can help companies adapt and guide their responses, it's part of the CSR Resilience Playbook designed to help leaders manage through complexity and change and stay aligned with mission, values and long-term impact goals.

