Artificial Intelligence In Transportation Market To Reach $9.02 Billion By 2029 With 20.6% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market Size And Growth?

The market size for artificial intelligence in transportation has seen significant expansion lately. Growth from $3.63 billion in 2024 to $4.27 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6%, is expected. The previous growth period's surge is thanks to the adoption of cameras and sensors to prevent collisions, real-time data analysis thanks to AI, the use of high-efficiency computers and deep learning systems, an increase in large data availability for training AI models, and an increased focus on automation to enhance safety and efficiency.

In the coming years, the market size of artificial intelligence in transportation is anticipated to undergo significant expansion, with an expected value of $9.02 billion in 2029 and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.6%. This anticipated growth throughout the predicted period can be ascribed to the proliferation of AI applications in supply chain and logistics to upgrade operations, the escalating adoption of AI in autonomous vehicle manufacture, the application of AI in integrated multimodal transportation planning and organization, a rise in AI utilization for real-time route optimization and traffic prognosis, and a burgeoning need for AI-guided solutions in public transportation systems. Major expected trends in this projection period encompass the promotion of AI-operated mobility-as-a-service (maas) platforms, prioritizing explainable AI for clarity in decision-making procedures, application of AI to afford personalized and adaptive in-vehicle experiences, customization of AI solutions per distinct transportation modes and industries, and cooperative efforts between AI developers and transportation participants.

Download a free sample of the artificial intelligence in transportation market report:



What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market?

The surge in interest for self-driving vehicles is predicted to boost the expansion of artificial intelligence in the transportation sector in the future. Autonomous vehicles are transport mediums that can function independently in 'autopilot' mode, getting from the origin to a set destination using a variety of onboard systems and sensors like adaptive cruise control, active steering, anti-lock braking systems, GPS navigation technology, lasers, and radar. These self-driving vehicles utilize artificial intelligence for vehicle operation and to detect potential accidents or obstacles. For example, a report from the Victoria Transport Policy Institute, a research organization based in Canada, in December 2023 forecasted that half of all new vehicles could be autonomous by 2045 and half of the total vehicle fleet by 2060. Therefore, this escalating demand for self-driving vehicles is predicted to propel the growth of artificial intelligence in the transportation sector.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market?

Major players in the Artificial Intelligence in Transportation include:

. The Volvo Group

. Mercedes-Benz Group AG

. Scania AB

. Peloton Interactive Inc.

. Valeo SA

. Xevo Inc.

. Nvidia Corporation

. Intel Corporation

. Robert Bosch GmbH

. Continental AG

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market?

The rise of technological advancements is a significant trend within the artificial intelligence in transportation market. To consolidate their foothold in the market, main companies are leaning towards the innovation of new products. For instance, Qualcomm- a semiconductor manufacturing company in the US, unveiled Snapdragon Ride in January 2022. This product intends to simplify autonomous driving and advanced driver-assistance systems through the fusion of powerful, energy-efficient hardware, artificial intelligence technologies, and an autonomous driving stack. The low-cost, high-energy system it offers incorporates extensive tools for the compilation of deep neural networks (deep learning).

How Is The Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market Segmented?

The artificial intelligence in transportationmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Offering: Hardware, Software

2) By Machine Learning Technology: Deep Learning, Computer Vision, Context Awareness, Natural Language Processing

3) By Process: Signal Recognition, Object Recognition, Data Mining

4) By Application: Semi Autonomous Truck, Truck Platooning, Predictive Maintenance, Precision And Mapping, Autonomous Truck, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Sensors, Edge Computing Devices, Control Units And Processors, Communication Devices

2) By Software: AI Algorithms For Route Optimization, Autonomous Vehicle Software, Fleet Management Software, Predictive Maintenance Solutions, Traffic Management Systems

View the full artificial intelligence in transportation market report:



Which Is The Dominating Region For The Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market?

In 2024, North America led the market for artificial intelligence in transportation, with Asia-Pacific projected to experience the fastest growth in the forecast period. The market report for artificial intelligence in transportation encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Artificial Intelligence Of Things Aiot Global Market Report 2025



Artificial Intelligence Media Entertainment Generator Global Market Report 2025



Artificial Intelligence Logo Generator Global Market Report 2025



Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: ...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.