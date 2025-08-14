Ukraine's Exports Down 4.2% In H1 2025 State Statistics Service

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the State Statistics Service , according to Ukrinform.

“In the first half of 2025, exports of goods amounted to USD 20,044.9 million, or 95.8% of the volume recorded in the first half of 2024, while imports reached USD 38,557.1 million, or 115.6%,” the report stated.

The trade deficit widened to USD 18.51 billion, compared to USD 12.43 billion in the same period last year.

The export-to-import ratio dropped to 0.52, down from 0.63 in the first half of 2024.

Ukraine conducted foreign trade operations with partners from 221 countries worldwide.

During the first half of the year, Ukraine saw the most notable growth in exports of electrical machinery, which rose by 12.9% to USD 1.25 billion compared to January–June 2024. Exports of ferrous metals increased by 5.0% to USD 1.54 billion, while exports of animal or vegetable fats and oils grew by 2.6% to USD 3.16 billion.

Meanwhile, exports of grain crops declined by 24.2%, totaling USD 3.99 billion in the first half of 2025

The largest increase in imports compared to last year was driven by supplies of electrical machinery, which rose by 70.7% to a total of USD 5.56 billion. Imports of mineral fuels, oil, and refined products increased by 21% to USD 5.14 billion, while imports of land transport vehicles (excluding railway stock) grew by 7.7% to USD 4.19 billion. Imports of nuclear reactors, boilers, and machinery rose by 7.3%, reaching USD 3.35 billion.

As earlier reported, according to the State Customs Service, Ukraine's total trade turnover for January–July 2025 amounted to USD 69.1 billion.

