Ukraine's Exports Down 4.2% In H1 2025 State Statistics Service
“In the first half of 2025, exports of goods amounted to USD 20,044.9 million, or 95.8% of the volume recorded in the first half of 2024, while imports reached USD 38,557.1 million, or 115.6%,” the report stated.
The trade deficit widened to USD 18.51 billion, compared to USD 12.43 billion in the same period last year.
The export-to-import ratio dropped to 0.52, down from 0.63 in the first half of 2024.
Ukraine conducted foreign trade operations with partners from 221 countries worldwide.Read also: Minerals deal with United States: Ukraine launching audit of subsoil users
During the first half of the year, Ukraine saw the most notable growth in exports of electrical machinery, which rose by 12.9% to USD 1.25 billion compared to January–June 2024. Exports of ferrous metals increased by 5.0% to USD 1.54 billion, while exports of animal or vegetable fats and oils grew by 2.6% to USD 3.16 billion.
Meanwhile, exports of grain crops declined by 24.2%, totaling USD 3.99 billion in the first half of 2025
The largest increase in imports compared to last year was driven by supplies of electrical machinery, which rose by 70.7% to a total of USD 5.56 billion. Imports of mineral fuels, oil, and refined products increased by 21% to USD 5.14 billion, while imports of land transport vehicles (excluding railway stock) grew by 7.7% to USD 4.19 billion. Imports of nuclear reactors, boilers, and machinery rose by 7.3%, reaching USD 3.35 billion.
As earlier reported, according to the State Customs Service, Ukraine's total trade turnover for January–July 2025 amounted to USD 69.1 billion.
Photo credit: pexels
