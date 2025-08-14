James Lukezic, Managing Principal Of Old Slip Capital Management, Inc. Responds To FINRA Investigation

Mr. Lukezic was served an 8210 filing by FINRA (Financial Industry Regulatory Authority), indicating an investigation into five mutual fund trades that allegedly resulted in $44,000 in losses across those accounts. Mr. Lukezic argues that he lacked access to the Inherited accounts in question from his 2019 purchase of the Broker Dealer and that he had proactively contacted the investment manager about the trades after being alerted by one of the unknown account holders. According to Mr. Lukezic, the investment manager confirmed the following day that the alleged trading errors had been identified and reversed, but the trades were not reversed until March 11, 2022, well after the initial trades were alleged made in error or otherwise in A share non commissionable accounts. Mr. Lukezic contends that the delays in handling the reversal of these alleged trades resulted in the losses, not any actions taken by him.

Mr. Lukezic expresses concern that FINRA practices have placed unwarranted burdens on him, resulting in legal expenses exceeding $250,000 while defending against what he describes as a poorly founded, unconstitutional investigation forgoing his due process rights.

Note

The views expressed in this article are based on the statements of Mr. James Lukezic and should be considered within the context of ongoing discussions surrounding regulatory practices in the financial sector. Further information can be obtained on this matter currently in the District of Columbia Federal Court (James Lukezic vs FINRA and the SEC). Case No. 1:25-CV-00623.

Media Contact: Peter King ([email protected] )

SOURCE Old Slip Capital Partners