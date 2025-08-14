Cargo Aircraft Charter Service Market Trends 2025-2029: Regional Outlook And Sizing Analysis

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Cargo Aircraft Charter Service Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

Cargo Aircraft Charter Service Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market size of the cargo aircraft charter service has seen a robust expansion in recent years. The market is set to increase from $10.22 billion in 2024 to $10.89 billion in 2025 registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. This upward trend during the historical period can be traced back to various factors such as global trade and commerce expansion, surge in instances of natural disasters or humanitarian crises, booming e-commerce activities, elevated security concerns, as well as changes in global trade policies, tariffs, or geopolitical tensions.

The market size for cargo aircraft charter services is projected to experience significant expansion in the coming years, reaching $15.49 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. This predicted growth can be credited to numerous influences such as the persistent growth in online retail, an intensified emphasis on creating robust supply chains, airport modernization and expansion, a global transition towards renewable energy resources, changes in international trade agreements, tariffs, or geopolitical aspects. Some key trends for this period encompass advancements in aviation technology, the use of digital platforms, the personalization of charter services to address individual customer requirements, the employment of fluctuating pricing tactics, and heightened cooperation between charter service providers, airlines, logistic firms, and tech corporations.

Download a free sample of the cargo aircraft charter service market report:



What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Cargo Aircraft Charter Service Market?

The boom in air travel passengers is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the cargo aircraft charter service market. Individuals who journey by commercial airlines or private aircraft for diverse reasons are considered air passengers. Such services can support these passengers in various circumstances, including humanitarian crises or natural disasters, transport of vital goods, business journeys, and specific services. For instance, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, a US government agency, American Airlines saw a 30% hike in passenger numbers, rising from 658 million in 2021 to 853 million in 2022. Consequently, this surge in air travel passengers is steering the growth of the cargo aircraft charter service market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Cargo Aircraft Charter Service Market?

Major players in the Cargo Aircraft Charter Service include:

. United Parcel Service

. DSV A/S

. Atlas Air

. Cathay Pacific Cargo

. Cargo Partner

. Vietjetair Cargo

. Cargo Air Chartering

. AYR Logistics Limited

. CTS Logistics Group

. ACC Aviation

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Cargo Aircraft Charter Service Market?

One notable trend gaining traction in the cargo aircraft charter service market is product innovation. Key players in this market are focusing on creating novel products to maintain their market presence. An example of this can be seen when Air Charter Service, a US-based aviation service firm, launched ACS Time Critical in September 2022. This initiative aims to combine a range of urgent cargo services. The team offers diverse specialized services, such as onboard courier, next flight out and consolidated trucking solutions. They deliver a high-end door-to-door service for their clients' urgent goods, in addition to immediate cargo aircraft charters.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Cargo Aircraft Charter Service Market Growth

The cargo aircraft charter servicemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Time Critical Cargo, Heavy And Outside Cargo, Dangerous Cargo, Animal Transportation, Other Types

2) By Aircraft Type: Light, Mid-Sized, Large

3) By Application: Private Use, Commercial Use

Subsegments:

1) By Time Critical Cargo: Express Delivery Services, Same-Day Delivery, Next-Day Delivery

2) By Heavy And Outside Cargo: Oversized Freight, Heavy Machinery Transportation, Project Cargo

3) By Dangerous Cargo: Hazardous Materials, Chemicals, Explosives

4) By Animal Transportation: Live Animal Shipping, Specialty Animal Transport

5) By Other Types: Perishable Goods, Special Event Cargo

View the full cargo aircraft charter service market report:



Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Cargo Aircraft Charter Service Market By 2025?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific held the highest share in the cargo aircraft charter service market. The growth scenario for this market was estimated for various regions, namely Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Cargo Aircraft Charter Service Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Cargo Bicycles Global Market Report 2025



Cargo Container X Ray Inspection Systems Global Market Report 2025



Cargo Drones Global Market Report 2025



Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: ...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.