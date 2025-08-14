Farm Animal Healthcare Market Trends And Analysis By Application, Vertical, Region, And Segment Forecast To 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Farm Animal Healthcare Market ?

The size of the farm animal healthcare market has seen significant expansion in the past few years. It is predicted to increase from a value of $21.02 billion in 2024 to $22.33 billion in 2025, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. Factors such as disease outbreaks, regulatory assistance, growth in livestock numbers, along with enhanced awareness and education, contribute to this progress during the historic period.

The agricultural livestock health sector is predicted to experience impressive expansion in the coming years, anticipated to reach a value of $29.72 billion by 2029, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The anticipated surge during this forecast period can be linked to worldwide food needs, preventative health initiatives, precision agriculture methods, environmental issues, and economic influences. Major developments expected within this period include digital health tools, biotech advancements, environmentally-friendly methods, nutraceuticals, functioning feeds, as well as partnerships and collaborations.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Farm Animal Healthcare Global Market Growth?

Anticipations of a rise in livestock numbers are set to propel the growth of the farm animal healthcare market. Livestock, including cows, horses, and pigs, are agricultural animals which humans rely on for multiple purposes. As the number of these animals augment, the demand for their healthcare services increases as well. These services aid in safeguarding the animals against potential diseases like swine flu and avian flu, which can also be hazardous to humans, such as farm workers and vets. For instance, the United States Department of Agriculture, a U.S based agency responsible for the enforcement of laws pertaining to farming, forestry, rural economic growth, and food, projected a one per cent rise in cattle production in September 2023. Predictions also indicate an uptick in cattle slaughtering rates in the years 2023 and 2024, and an eight and two per cent surge in beef production respectively. Brazil is expected to uphold its position as the leading beef exporter globally, with its beef export accounting for 30% of its production at 3.35 MMT CWE in 2023 and 3.40 MMT CWE in 2024. Consequently, the farm animal healthcare market is set to benefit from a burgeoning livestock population.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Farm Animal Healthcare Market?

Major players in the Farm Animal Healthcare include:

. Bayer AG

. C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Co. KG

. Ceva Santé Animale

. Merck & Co. Inc.

. Virbac Corporation

. Zoetis Inc.

. Vetoquinol Animal health pvt. Ltd.

. Norbrook Laboratories

. Alivira Animal Health Limited

. Phibro Animal Health

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Farm Animal Healthcare Market?

Fast-paced advancements in technology are a prominent trend emerging in the farm animal healthcare industry. Companies in this sector are concentrating on creating new technologies to meet consumer needs and consolidate their standing. For example, in June 2023, Merck & Co., Inc. introduced INNOVAX-ILT-IBD, a dual-construct HVT vaccine for poultry health, providing continued protection against infectious bursal disease (IBD), infectious laryngotracheitis (ILT), and Marek's disease (MD). INNOVAX-ILT-IBD is enhanced with two ILT glycoprotein inserts rather than one. Furthermore, clinical trials have shown that protection from INNOVAX-ILT-IBD manifests early and persists. INNOVAX-ILT-IBD may be administered either subcutaneously (at day-old) or in Ovo (after approximately 18 days of incubation) to layer, breeder flocks, and broiler chickens in the hatchery for improved early-life defense.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Farm Animal Healthcare Market Report?

The farm animal healthcare market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Vaccines, Parasiticides, Anti-Infectives, Medical Feed Additives, Other Products

2) By Application: Cattle, Swine, Poultry, Fish, Sheep

3) By End User: Reference Laboratories, Point-Of-Care Testing Or In-House Testing, Veterinary Hospitals And Clinics, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Vaccines: Live Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, Subunit Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines

2) By Parasiticides: Endoparasiticides (internal parasites), Ectoparasiticides (External Parasites), Combination Products

3) By Anti-Infectives: Antibiotics, Antifungals, Antivirals

4) By Medical Feed Additives: Probiotics, Prebiotics, Nutraceuticals, Enzymes

5) By Other Products: Hormones, Pain Management Products, Diagnostic Products

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Farm Animal Healthcare Industry?

In 2024, North America led the farm animal healthcare market in size. It is anticipated that the Asia-Pacific would record the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The farm animal healthcare market report includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

