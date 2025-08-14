CS DISCO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating CS Disco, Inc. On Behalf Of Long-Term Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

If you are a long-term stockholder in CS Disco between July 21, 2021 and August 11, 2022 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore directly at (212) 355-4648.

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C ., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE: LAW) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against CS Disco on September 19, 2023 with a Class Period from July 21, 2021 and August 11, 2022. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of CS Disco have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

The complaint alleges that during the Class Period,“CS Disco repeatedly touted strong growth in its revenues attributable to customer usage of its cloud-based electronic discovery platform and asserted that it had good advance visibility into changes in the demand from individual customers over time.” The complaint also alleges that“[w]hile the Company also acknowledged that its rapid revenue growth was 'usage driven' and may be subject to volatility, it did not inform investors during the Class Period that it had any indication of significant headwinds to its growth.”

The complaint further alleges that“[t]he truth began to emerge on August 11, 2022, when CS Disco released financial results for the second quarter of 2022 that shocked investors and analysts alike. Not only did the Company's revenue growth taper drastically [as compared to] past quarters, but the Company alerted the markets that it would no longer be including in its guidance any revenues attributable to its largest customers for the entire year.” On August 12, 2022, CS Disco common shares fell 53% on heavy volume.

If you are a long-term stockholder of CS Disco, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at ... , by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

